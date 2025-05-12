William Byron demoted from top spot after Kansas disaster

The latest 2025 NASCAR Cup Series standings are in after a dramatic race at Kansas, but it's bad news for William Byron.

Kyle Larson took the win at the Kansas Speedway, smashing the record for Cup Series laps led in a single race at the track on his way to claiming both stage victories as well as the race.

That 61-point performance, coupled with Byron's 13-point day, put Larson top of the regular season standings for the first time this year in some style, some 35 points ahead of the Daytona 500 winner.

Kansas runner-up Christopher Bell sits third in the standings 50 points behind Byron, followed by Chase Elliott (six points further back) and Ryan Blaney (16 points back from Elliott).

With that said, let's take a look at the latest Cup Series standings in full.

NASCAR Cup Series standings after Kansas

Rank Driver Car No Team Points (Difference) 1 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 469 (–) 2 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 434 (–35) 3 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 384 (–85) 4 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 378 (–91) 5 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske Ford 362 (–107) 6 Tyler Reddick 45 23XI Racing Toyota 357 (–112) 7 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 346 (–123) 8 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 325 (–144) 9 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske Ford 318 (–151) 10 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing Toyota 310 (–159) 11 Ross Chastain 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 300 (–169) 12 Chris Buescher 17 RFK Racing Ford 284 (–185) 13 Chase Briscoe 19 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 278 (–191) 14 Austin Cindric 2 Team Penske Ford 273 (–196) 15 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 258 (–211) 16 Ryan Preece 60 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 251 (–218) 17 Josh Berry 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 244 (–225) 18 Kyle Busch 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 244 (–225) 19 John Hunter Nemechek 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 234 (–235) 20 Carson Hocevar 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 230 (–239) 21 Michael McDowell 71 Front Row Motorsports Ford 228 (–241) 22 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 227 (–242) 23 Zane Smith 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 227 (–242) 24 Todd Gilliland 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 227 (–242) 25 AJ Allmendinger 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 218 (–251) 26 Ty Gibbs 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 217 (–252) 27 Daniel Suárez 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 209 (–260) 28 Justin Haley 7 Rick Ware Racing Ford 206 (–263) 29 Erik Jones 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 196 (–273) 30 Ty Dillon 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 188 (–281) 31 Noah Gragson 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 181 (–288) 32 Riley Herbst 35 Rick Ware Racing Ford 151 (–318) 33 Brad Keselowski 6 RFK Racing Ford 148 (–321) 34 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 139 (–330) 35 Shane van Gisbergen 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 138 (–331) 36 Cody Ware 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford 68 (–401) 37 Jimmie Johnson 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 34 (–435) 38 Corey LaJoie 7 Spire Motorsports 24 (-445) 39 JJ Yeley 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet 9 (-460) 40 Katherine Legge 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 7 (-462) 41 Casey Mears 13 Germain Racing Chevrolet 2 (-467) 42 Burt Myers 50 Team AmeriVet Chevrolet 1 (-468) 43 Chad Finchum 66 Garage 66 Ford 1 (-468) 44 Martin Truex Jr. 56 Tricon Garage Toyota 1 (-468) 45 Corey Heim * 67 23XI Racing Toyota 0 (-469) 46 Jesse Love * 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 0 (-469) 47 Helio Castroneves 06 Meyer Shank Racing Honda 0 (-469)

