William Byron demoted from top spot after Kansas disaster
The latest 2025 NASCAR Cup Series standings are in after a dramatic race at Kansas, but it's bad news for William Byron.
Kyle Larson took the win at the Kansas Speedway, smashing the record for Cup Series laps led in a single race at the track on his way to claiming both stage victories as well as the race.
That 61-point performance, coupled with Byron's 13-point day, put Larson top of the regular season standings for the first time this year in some style, some 35 points ahead of the Daytona 500 winner.
Kansas runner-up Christopher Bell sits third in the standings 50 points behind Byron, followed by Chase Elliott (six points further back) and Ryan Blaney (16 points back from Elliott).
With that said, let's take a look at the latest Cup Series standings in full.
NASCAR Cup Series standings after Kansas
|Rank
|Driver
|Car No
|Team
|Points (Difference)
|1
|Kyle Larson
|5
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|469 (–)
|2
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|434 (–35)
|3
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|384 (–85)
|4
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|378 (–91)
|5
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske Ford
|362 (–107)
|6
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|23XI Racing Toyota
|357 (–112)
|7
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|346 (–123)
|8
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|325 (–144)
|9
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske Ford
|318 (–151)
|10
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23XI Racing Toyota
|310 (–159)
|11
|Ross Chastain
|1
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|300 (–169)
|12
|Chris Buescher
|17
|RFK Racing Ford
|284 (–185)
|13
|Chase Briscoe
|19
|Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
|278 (–191)
|14
|Austin Cindric
|2
|Team Penske Ford
|273 (–196)
|15
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
|258 (–211)
|16
|Ryan Preece
|60
|Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
|251 (–218)
|17
|Josh Berry
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing Ford
|244 (–225)
|18
|Kyle Busch
|8
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|244 (–225)
|19
|John Hunter Nemechek
|42
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|234 (–235)
|20
|Carson Hocevar
|77
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|230 (–239)
|21
|Michael McDowell
|71
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|228 (–241)
|22
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|227 (–242)
|23
|Zane Smith
|38
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|227 (–242)
|24
|Todd Gilliland
|34
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|227 (–242)
|25
|AJ Allmendinger
|16
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|218 (–251)
|26
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|217 (–252)
|27
|Daniel Suárez
|99
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|209 (–260)
|28
|Justin Haley
|7
|Rick Ware Racing Ford
|206 (–263)
|29
|Erik Jones
|43
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|196 (–273)
|30
|Ty Dillon
|10
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|188 (–281)
|31
|Noah Gragson
|4
|Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
|181 (–288)
|32
|Riley Herbst
|35
|Rick Ware Racing Ford
|151 (–318)
|33
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|RFK Racing Ford
|148 (–321)
|34
|Cole Custer
|41
|Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
|139 (–330)
|35
|Shane van Gisbergen
|88
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|138 (–331)
|36
|Cody Ware
|51
|Rick Ware Racing Ford
|68 (–401)
|37
|Jimmie Johnson
|84
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|34 (–435)
|38
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|Spire Motorsports
|24 (-445)
|39
|JJ Yeley
|44
|NY Racing Team Chevrolet
|9 (-460)
|40
|Katherine Legge
|78
|Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
|7 (-462)
|41
|Casey Mears
|13
|Germain Racing Chevrolet
|2 (-467)
|42
|Burt Myers
|50
|Team AmeriVet Chevrolet
|1 (-468)
|43
|Chad Finchum
|66
|Garage 66 Ford
|1 (-468)
|44
|Martin Truex Jr.
|56
|Tricon Garage Toyota
|1 (-468)
|45
|Corey Heim *
|67
|23XI Racing Toyota
|0 (-469)
|46
|Jesse Love *
|33
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|0 (-469)
|47
|Helio Castroneves
|06
|Meyer Shank Racing Honda
|0 (-469)
