Kyle Larson makes 'short memory' jibe after record-breaking win

Kyle Larson has admitted that he has a short memory when it comes to his racing career, and especially his setbacks.

This weekend's NASCAR Cup Series winner bounced back from a dramatic wreck in a High Limit Racing event on Friday to take Cup Series pole on Saturday and smash records on Sunday.

Larson became just the 22nd driver to lead 10,000 Cup Series laps, and broke Jimmie Johnson's record for most laps led in a single race at Kansas Speedway on the way to his third win of the year.

The 32-year-old was asked after the race on Sunday how he bounces back from moments like Friday's wreck, an IndyCar testing wreck a couple of weeks ago and being bumped from this weekend's Truck Series race by William Byron.

Larson: My memory has faded

Larson joked that he might've taken enough hits in the car to help him block out negative memories, saying: "I don’t know. Maybe I’ve hit stuff enough, I have a short memory. My memory has faded.

"I don’t know. I do think it’s because I race a lot, I’m guessing. I would say that that’s a big part of me being able to move on quickly from things, whether it’s a good race or a bad race or a wreck or good result, bad result, whatever. Mistakes on track.

"Obviously, though, if it happens multiple times in a row, it can kind of linger a little bit longer, but more so just hurt your confidence a little bit.

"Yeah, I don’t know. I think I just race a lot, so it probably helps."

