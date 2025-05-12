NASCAR Results Today: Kyle Larson smashes record in win as 23XI Racing struggle

Kyle Larson won his third NASCAR Cup Series race of the season as he approaches an incredibly hectic racing schedule, blasting past a Kansas Speedway track record on the way.

Larson led 221 laps in the race, the most of anyone at the track, beating Jimmie Johnson's record of 197 laps led in a single race.

The final stage featured a run of four straight cautions, knocking a number of cars out of contention but also helping several of the front-runners out on their fuel saving in the long 102-lap final stage.

Brad Kewlowski's blown tyre was the most dramatic of those caution incidents, the 2012 Cup Series champion in second place and closing in on the lead when he was forced into the wall and onto pit road.

Larson led from pole until his first pitstop halfway through the first stage, with a number of cars splitting strategy after an early caution brought out by AJ Allmendinger's car giving up after just a handful of laps.

The second stage was largely free of drama, although Denny Hamlin found himself struggling with a clutch issue which was bad enough that his team had to push-start his car out of his pit box – a problem which ended his race in the final stage.

Hamlin's 23XI team had a less than successful day, running four cars with the addition of part-time driver Corey Heim but failing to place a single car in the top 10 – and only one (Riley Herbst) in the top 20.

With that said, let’s take a look at the results from Kansas.

NASCAR Cup Series results: Who won the Kansas race today?

Position Driver Car No. Team 1 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske Ford 2 Ross Chastain 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 3 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske Ford 4 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 5 Erik Jones 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 6 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet 7 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 8 John Hunter Nemechek 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 9 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 10 Daniel Suarez 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 11 Todd Gilliland 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 12 Ty Dillon 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 13 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 14 Riley Herbst 35 23XI Racing Toyota 15 Justin Haley 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 16 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 17 Zane Smith 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 18 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford 19 Cole Custer 41 Haas Factory Team Ford 20 Kyle Busch 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 21 Tyler Reddick 45 23XI Racing Toyota 22 Shane van Gisbergen 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 23 Ty Gibbs 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 24 Carson Hocevar 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 25 Austin Cindric 2 Team Penske Ford 26 Michael McDowell 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 27 Chase Briscoe 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 28 Brad Keselowski 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford 29 Ryan Preece 60 RFK Racing Ford 30 Cody Ware 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford 31 Jesse Love 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 32 Josh Berry 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 33 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing Toyota 34 Noah Gragson 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 35 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 36 AJ Allmendinger 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 37 Corey Heim 67 23XI Racing Toyota 38 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

NASCAR Cup Series: Kansas Stage 2 results

Position Driver Car No. Team 1 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 2 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 3 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske Ford 4 Josh Berry 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 5 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 6 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 7 Brad Keselowski 6 RFK Racing Ford 8 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 9 Zane Smith 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Ryan Preece 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

NASCAR Cup Series: Kansas Stage 1 results

Position Driver Car No. Team 1 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 2 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 3 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 4 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske Ford 5 Austin Cindric 2 Team Penske Ford 6 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 7 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 8 Ryan Preece 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 9 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske Ford 10 Zane Smith 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

