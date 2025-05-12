close global

NASCAR Results Today: Kyle Larson smashes record in win as 23XI Racing struggle

Kyle Larson won his third NASCAR Cup Series race of the season as he approaches an incredibly hectic racing schedule, blasting past a Kansas Speedway track record on the way.

Larson led 221 laps in the race, the most of anyone at the track, beating Jimmie Johnson's record of 197 laps led in a single race.

The final stage featured a run of four straight cautions, knocking a number of cars out of contention but also helping several of the front-runners out on their fuel saving in the long 102-lap final stage.

Brad Kewlowski's blown tyre was the most dramatic of those caution incidents, the 2012 Cup Series champion in second place and closing in on the lead when he was forced into the wall and onto pit road.

Larson led from pole until his first pitstop halfway through the first stage, with a number of cars splitting strategy after an early caution brought out by AJ Allmendinger's car giving up after just a handful of laps.

The second stage was largely free of drama, although Denny Hamlin found himself struggling with a clutch issue which was bad enough that his team had to push-start his car out of his pit box – a problem which ended his race in the final stage.

Hamlin's 23XI team had a less than successful day, running four cars with the addition of part-time driver Corey Heim but failing to place a single car in the top 10 – and only one (Riley Herbst) in the top 20.

With that said, let’s take a look at the results from Kansas.

NASCAR Cup Series results: Who won the Kansas race today?

Position Driver Car No. Team
1Joey Logano22Team Penske Ford
2Ross Chastain1Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
3Ryan Blaney12Team Penske Ford
4Kyle Larson5Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
5Erik Jones43Legacy Motor Club Toyota
6Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet
7Austin Dillon3Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
8John Hunter Nemechek42Legacy Motor Club Toyota
9Christopher Bell20Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
10Daniel Suarez99Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
11Todd Gilliland34Front Row Motorsports Ford
12Ty Dillon10Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
13William Byron24Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
14Riley Herbst3523XI Racing Toyota
15Justin Haley7Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
16Chase Elliott9Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
17Zane Smith38Front Row Motorsports Ford
18Chris Buescher17Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
19Cole Custer41Haas Factory Team Ford
20Kyle Busch8Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
21Tyler Reddick4523XI Racing Toyota
22Shane van Gisbergen88Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
23Ty Gibbs54Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
24Carson Hocevar77Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
25Austin Cindric2Team Penske Ford
26Michael McDowell71Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
27Chase Briscoe19Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
28Brad Keselowski6Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
29Ryan Preece60RFK Racing Ford
30Cody Ware51Rick Ware Racing Ford
31Jesse Love33Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
32Josh Berry21Wood Brothers Racing Ford
33Bubba Wallace2323XI Racing Toyota
34Noah Gragson4Front Row Motorsports Ford
35Alex Bowman48Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
36AJ Allmendinger16Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
37Corey Heim6723XI Racing Toyota
38Denny Hamlin11Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

NASCAR Cup Series: Kansas Stage 2 results

Position Driver Car No. Team
1Kyle Larson5Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2Chase Elliott9Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3Ryan Blaney12Team Penske Ford
4Josh Berry21Wood Brothers Racing Ford
5Christopher Bell20Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
6Alex Bowman48Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
7Brad Keselowski6RFK Racing Ford
8Denny Hamlin11Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
9Zane Smith71Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
10Ryan Preece41Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

NASCAR Cup Series: Kansas Stage 1 results

Position Driver Car No. Team
1Kyle Larson5Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2Chase Elliott9Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3Christopher Bell20Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4Ryan Blaney12Team Penske Ford
5Austin Cindric2Team Penske Ford
6Alex Bowman48Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
7Denny Hamlin11Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
8Ryan Preece41Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
9Joey Logano22Team Penske Ford
10Zane Smith71Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR HEADLINES: 23XI Racing in danger of Cup Series axe as lawsuit takes new twist

