NASCAR Results Today: Kyle Larson smashes record in win as 23XI Racing struggle
Kyle Larson won his third NASCAR Cup Series race of the season as he approaches an incredibly hectic racing schedule, blasting past a Kansas Speedway track record on the way.
Larson led 221 laps in the race, the most of anyone at the track, beating Jimmie Johnson's record of 197 laps led in a single race.
The final stage featured a run of four straight cautions, knocking a number of cars out of contention but also helping several of the front-runners out on their fuel saving in the long 102-lap final stage.
Brad Kewlowski's blown tyre was the most dramatic of those caution incidents, the 2012 Cup Series champion in second place and closing in on the lead when he was forced into the wall and onto pit road.
Larson led from pole until his first pitstop halfway through the first stage, with a number of cars splitting strategy after an early caution brought out by AJ Allmendinger's car giving up after just a handful of laps.
The second stage was largely free of drama, although Denny Hamlin found himself struggling with a clutch issue which was bad enough that his team had to push-start his car out of his pit box – a problem which ended his race in the final stage.
Hamlin's 23XI team had a less than successful day, running four cars with the addition of part-time driver Corey Heim but failing to place a single car in the top 10 – and only one (Riley Herbst) in the top 20.
With that said, let’s take a look at the results from Kansas.
NASCAR Cup Series results: Who won the Kansas race today?
|Position
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|1
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske Ford
|2
|Ross Chastain
|1
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|3
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske Ford
|4
|Kyle Larson
|5
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|5
|Erik Jones
|43
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|6
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet
|7
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|8
|John Hunter Nemechek
|42
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|9
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|10
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|11
|Todd Gilliland
|34
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|12
|Ty Dillon
|10
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|13
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|14
|Riley Herbst
|35
|23XI Racing Toyota
|15
|Justin Haley
|7
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|16
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|17
|Zane Smith
|38
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|18
|Chris Buescher
|17
|Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
|19
|Cole Custer
|41
|Haas Factory Team Ford
|20
|Kyle Busch
|8
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|21
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|23XI Racing Toyota
|22
|Shane van Gisbergen
|88
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|23
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|24
|Carson Hocevar
|77
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|25
|Austin Cindric
|2
|Team Penske Ford
|26
|Michael McDowell
|71
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|27
|Chase Briscoe
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|28
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
|29
|Ryan Preece
|60
|RFK Racing Ford
|30
|Cody Ware
|51
|Rick Ware Racing Ford
|31
|Jesse Love
|33
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|32
|Josh Berry
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing Ford
|33
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23XI Racing Toyota
|34
|Noah Gragson
|4
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|35
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|36
|AJ Allmendinger
|16
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|37
|Corey Heim
|67
|23XI Racing Toyota
|38
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
NASCAR Cup Series: Kansas Stage 2 results
|Position
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|1
|Kyle Larson
|5
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|2
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|3
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske Ford
|4
|Josh Berry
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing Ford
|5
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|6
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|7
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|RFK Racing Ford
|8
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|9
|Zane Smith
|71
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|10
|Ryan Preece
|41
|Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
NASCAR Cup Series: Kansas Stage 1 results
|Position
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|1
|Kyle Larson
|5
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|2
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|3
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|4
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske Ford
|5
|Austin Cindric
|2
|Team Penske Ford
|6
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|7
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|8
|Ryan Preece
|41
|Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
|9
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske Ford
|10
|Zane Smith
|71
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
