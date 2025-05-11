Carson Hocevar defends flipping off rival during NASCAR race

Carson Hocevar has explained his Layne Riggs after Saturday's NASCAR Truck Series race, flipping the 22-year-old the bird out of his window as he crossed the line.

The pair collided when battling on the final lap of the race, both nearly spinning after Riggs dug into the rear left of Hocevar's truck, but a pair of great saves kept them pointing in the right direction and allowed the latter to take the win.

The Spire Motorsports driver crossed the line hanging his hand out of his window with the middle finger extended, adding fuel to the fire of those who have criticized him for being too immature.

Hocevar defended the move after the race, calling it 'somewhat friendly' and praising the talent of Riggs, in his second full-time season in the Truck Series.

Hocevar: I wanted to remind him I won

“It was somewhat friendly, right? It was just kind...yeah, I don’t, I don’t remember what I really did to be honest. No, if anything, I just wanted to remind him, really, of just like, hey, I still won, I guess. I don’t know.

"But at the end of the day, he did a really good job. He’s super, super talented. That group built a really fast truck. I remember watching Zane [Smith] go on to win against us in that truck.

It’s all harm, no foul, and I’m sure my bird is real small to just hit and contact. So, it’s all friendly, and when I see him, I’m sure we’ll laugh about it.”

Hocevar will return to action in the Cup Series on Sunday, starting 22nd just a week after claiming the first pole of his career last time out in Texas.

