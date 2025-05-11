close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Kansas starting lineup with any penalties applied

NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Kansas starting lineup with any penalties applied

NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Kansas starting lineup with any penalties applied

NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Kansas starting lineup with any penalties applied

Following NASCAR qualifying on Saturday, the starting lineup for the AdventHealth 400 is set, with Kyle Larson set to start on pole position.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver set the fastest lap time of 29.391 seconds in Saturday's session, just edging the likes of Chris Beuscher and Christopher Bell to take his first pole of the Cup Series season.

Beuscher and Bell start second and third respectively at Kansas on Sunday, whilst Tyler Reddick, likely without a member of crew and pit selection due to his car failing tech inspection twice, will start fourth.

Last week's winner Joey Logano rounds out the top five in today's starting lineup, with Ty Gibbs, William Byron, Daniel Suarez, Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney all starting inside the top 10.

Let's take a look at the full starting lineup for today's race, with some big names set to start far down in the order.

NASCAR Kansas starting lineup

After qualifying on Saturday afternoon, here is the starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway, also known as the AdventHealth 400.

Position Driver Car No. Team
1Kyle Larson5Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2Chris Buescher17Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
3Christopher Bell20Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4Tyler Reddick4523XI Racing Toyota
5Joey Logano22Team Penske Ford
6Ty Gibbs54Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
7William Byron24Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
8Daniel Suarez99Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
9Chase Elliott9Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10Ryan Blaney12Team Penske Ford
11Michael McDowell71Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
12Justin Haley7Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
13Austin Cindric2Team Penske Ford
14Denny Hamlin11Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
15Bubba Wallace2323XI Racing Toyota
16Erik Jones43Legacy Motor Club Toyota
17John Hunter Nemechek42Legacy Motor Club Toyota
18Zane Smith38Front Row Motorsports Ford
19Chase Briscoe19Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
20Austin Dillon3Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
21Alex Bowman48Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
22Carson Hocevar77Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
23Todd Gilliland34Front Row Motorsports Ford
24Noah Gragson4Front Row Motorsports Ford
25Riley Herbst3523XI Racing Toyota
26Ross Chastain1Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
27Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet
28Corey Heim6723XI Racing Toyota
29Ty Dillon10Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
30Ryan Preece60RFK Racing Ford
31Cole Custer41Haas Factory Team Ford
32Jesse Love33Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
33AJ Allmendinger16Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
34Shane van Gisbergen88Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
35Kyle Busch8Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
36Brad Keselowski6Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
37Cody Ware51Rick Ware Racing Ford
38Josh Berry21Wood Brothers Racing Ford

READ MORE: NASCAR Race Today: Cup Series at Kansas start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Related

NASCAR Kyle Larson NASCAR Cup Series Joey Logano Tyler Reddick Ryan Blaney
NASCAR Today: Tyler Reddick facing Kansas penalty as qualifying ends in dramatic fashion
NASCAR Today

NASCAR Today: Tyler Reddick facing Kansas penalty as qualifying ends in dramatic fashion

  • 3 uur geleden
NASCAR Race Today: Cup Series at Kansas start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Race Today: Cup Series at Kansas start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • Today 12:00

Latest News

NASCAR Truck Series

Carson Hocevar defends flipping off rival during NASCAR race

  • 1 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Kansas starting lineup with any penalties applied

  • 2 uur geleden
NASCAR Today

NASCAR Today: Tyler Reddick facing Kansas penalty as qualifying ends in dramatic fashion

  • 3 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Race Today: Cup Series at Kansas start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • Today 12:00
Formula 1

Daniel Ricciardo could have F1 mark beaten in 2025

  • Today 03:00
NASCAR Cup Series

Carson Hocevar reveals clear-the-air talks after controversial wreck

  • Today 02:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x