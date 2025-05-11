NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Kansas starting lineup with any penalties applied

Following NASCAR qualifying on Saturday, the starting lineup for the AdventHealth 400 is set, with Kyle Larson set to start on pole position.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver set the fastest lap time of 29.391 seconds in Saturday's session, just edging the likes of Chris Beuscher and Christopher Bell to take his first pole of the Cup Series season.

Beuscher and Bell start second and third respectively at Kansas on Sunday, whilst Tyler Reddick, likely without a member of crew and pit selection due to his car failing tech inspection twice, will start fourth.

Last week's winner Joey Logano rounds out the top five in today's starting lineup, with Ty Gibbs, William Byron, Daniel Suarez, Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney all starting inside the top 10.

Let's take a look at the full starting lineup for today's race, with some big names set to start far down in the order.

NASCAR Kansas starting lineup

Position Driver Car No. Team 1 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 2 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford 3 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 4 Tyler Reddick 45 23XI Racing Toyota 5 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske Ford 6 Ty Gibbs 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 7 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 8 Daniel Suarez 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 9 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske Ford 11 Michael McDowell 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 12 Justin Haley 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 13 Austin Cindric 2 Team Penske Ford 14 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 15 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing Toyota 16 Erik Jones 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 17 John Hunter Nemechek 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 18 Zane Smith 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 19 Chase Briscoe 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 20 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 21 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 22 Carson Hocevar 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 23 Todd Gilliland 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 24 Noah Gragson 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 25 Riley Herbst 35 23XI Racing Toyota 26 Ross Chastain 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 27 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet 28 Corey Heim 67 23XI Racing Toyota 29 Ty Dillon 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 30 Ryan Preece 60 RFK Racing Ford 31 Cole Custer 41 Haas Factory Team Ford 32 Jesse Love 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 33 AJ Allmendinger 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 34 Shane van Gisbergen 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 35 Kyle Busch 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 36 Brad Keselowski 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford 37 Cody Ware 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford 38 Josh Berry 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

