NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Kansas starting lineup with any penalties applied
NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Kansas starting lineup with any penalties applied
Following NASCAR qualifying on Saturday, the starting lineup for the AdventHealth 400 is set, with Kyle Larson set to start on pole position.
The Hendrick Motorsports driver set the fastest lap time of 29.391 seconds in Saturday's session, just edging the likes of Chris Beuscher and Christopher Bell to take his first pole of the Cup Series season.
Beuscher and Bell start second and third respectively at Kansas on Sunday, whilst Tyler Reddick, likely without a member of crew and pit selection due to his car failing tech inspection twice, will start fourth.
Last week's winner Joey Logano rounds out the top five in today's starting lineup, with Ty Gibbs, William Byron, Daniel Suarez, Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney all starting inside the top 10.
Let's take a look at the full starting lineup for today's race, with some big names set to start far down in the order.
NASCAR Kansas starting lineup
After qualifying on Saturday afternoon, here is the starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway, also known as the AdventHealth 400.
|Position
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|1
|Kyle Larson
|5
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|2
|Chris Buescher
|17
|Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
|3
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|4
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|23XI Racing Toyota
|5
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske Ford
|6
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|7
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|8
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|9
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|10
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske Ford
|11
|Michael McDowell
|71
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|12
|Justin Haley
|7
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|13
|Austin Cindric
|2
|Team Penske Ford
|14
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|15
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23XI Racing Toyota
|16
|Erik Jones
|43
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|17
|John Hunter Nemechek
|42
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|18
|Zane Smith
|38
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|19
|Chase Briscoe
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|20
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|21
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|22
|Carson Hocevar
|77
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|23
|Todd Gilliland
|34
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|24
|Noah Gragson
|4
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|25
|Riley Herbst
|35
|23XI Racing Toyota
|26
|Ross Chastain
|1
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|27
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet
|28
|Corey Heim
|67
|23XI Racing Toyota
|29
|Ty Dillon
|10
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|30
|Ryan Preece
|60
|RFK Racing Ford
|31
|Cole Custer
|41
|Haas Factory Team Ford
|32
|Jesse Love
|33
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|33
|AJ Allmendinger
|16
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|34
|Shane van Gisbergen
|88
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|35
|Kyle Busch
|8
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|36
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
|37
|Cody Ware
|51
|Rick Ware Racing Ford
|38
|Josh Berry
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing Ford
READ MORE: NASCAR Race Today: Cup Series at Kansas start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Carson Hocevar defends flipping off rival during NASCAR race
- 1 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Kansas starting lineup with any penalties applied
- 2 uur geleden
NASCAR Today: Tyler Reddick facing Kansas penalty as qualifying ends in dramatic fashion
- 3 uur geleden
NASCAR Race Today: Cup Series at Kansas start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- Today 12:00
Daniel Ricciardo could have F1 mark beaten in 2025
- Today 03:00
Carson Hocevar reveals clear-the-air talks after controversial wreck
- Today 02:00
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
- GP ITALY 16 - 18 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul