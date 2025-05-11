Carson Hocevar reveals clear-the-air talks after controversial wreck

Carson Hocevar has revealed that he held talks with Ryan Preece after the pair wrecked last weekend at Texas.

Preece was scathing in his criticizm of the young driver after last Sunday's race, claiming that Hocevar continues to show that he has 'no respect' for other drivers or their cars.

However, Hocevar revealed ahead of this weekend's race in Kansas that he sought out Preece for clear-the-air talks, explaining his side of the wreck in Texas and calling the conversation 'very productive'.

Preece, who also clashed with Hocevar in the Truck Series in 2022, had told Fox Sports last week: "He just seems to be proving me right over and over again...Just got ran into the fence by somebody that has no respect for his equipment or anybody else's equipment, or anybody else who is out there. He'll have his day."

Hocevar: I was shocked by Preece at Texas

Speaking to the media this weekend though, Hocevar revealed: "I thought it was very productive. I thought he heard my point of view and I heard his, and I think we have a really good understanding to go forward. You know, I just kind of explained my positioning of it.

"I just passed the 17 [Chris Buescher], and I really didn't expect the 60 [Preece] to be a factor in the equation. I started unwinding the wheel to get out of the 34's [Todd Gilliland] wake and try to be on offense, and found myself on defense in the wake and tight, and now he's on my door. And that just shocked me.

"I just explained that I wasn't trying to put him in a bad spot and be aggressive. I tried to unwind the wheel and track out to the wall, and I didn't expect a car to be there. So that's on me for not predicting it, not expecting it. Expectations being different and the grip level being a different thing. So I think he was very understanding of it.

"Obviously, we both wrecked, and it wasn't good for either of us and we're both around the same point situation, and he's having a good year. I feel like we're faster than expected. I think we just both have the understanding that we don't want to ruin the momentum each other have moving forward."

