NASCAR Race Today: Cup Series at Kansas start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series hits Kansas Speedway today, Sunday, May 11, for the AdventHealth 400.

The race marks round 12 of the 2025 season, with the 1.5-mile asphalt oval in Kansas City set to see 267 laps of action, broken up into three stages of 80 laps, 85 laps, and 102 laps.

Last time out at Texas, defending champion Joey Logano took his first win of an otherwise disappointing 2025, locking in his playoff spot where he'll try to win back-to-back titles for the first time in his career.

Heading into this weekend, William Byron continues to lead the way in the Cup Series standings, followed by Kyle Larson (2nd) and Denny Hamlin (3rd).

Chase Elliott (4th) and Tyler Reddick (5th) round out the current top five. Meanwhile, Christopher Bell (6th), Ryan Blaney (7th), Bubba Wallace (8th), Logano (9th) and Alex Bowman (10th) all sit inside the current top 10.

It will certainly be interesting to see how today's race shakes things up, and we can't wait to watch the action unfold live!

NASCAR Cup Series: Kansas start times

The 267-lap NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway is set to start today (Sunday, May 11, 2025) at 3 pm ET.

Here are the start times converted to your city and time zone:

City (Time Zone) Session start time New York, NY (ET) 3:00 PM Charlotte, NC (ET) 3:00 PM Columbia, SC (ET) 3:00 PM Charleston, WV (ET) 3:00 PM Augusta, ME (ET) 3:00 PM Chicago, IL (CT) 2:00 PM Pierre, SD (CT) 2:00 PM Nashville, TN (CT) 2:00 PM Des Moines, IA (CT) 2:00 PM Montgomery, AL (CT) 2:00 PM Mexico City, MX (CT) 2:00 PM Phoenix, AZ (MT) 12:00 PM Denver, CO (MT) 1:00 PM Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 1:00 PM Albuquerque, NM (MT) 1:00 PM El Paso, TX (MT) 1:00 PM Los Angeles, CA (PT) 12:00 PM Las Vegas, NV (PT) 12:00 PM Seattle, WA (PT) 12:00 PM Portland, OR (PT) 12:00 PM San Francisco, CA (PT) 12:00 PM Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT) 4:00 PM London, GB (BST) 8:00 PM Madrid, ES (CEST) 9:00 PM Sydney, AU (AEST) 5:00 AM (Monday) Perth, AU (AWST) 3:00 AM (Monday) Adelaide, AU (ACST) 4:30 AM (Monday)

How to watch NASCAR on TV today

Today's NASCAR Cup Series action from Kansas Speedway will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1. Radio coverage is also available throughout the race on PRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the Cup Series action in your country.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX United Kingdom Viaplay Group Australia Fox Sports Australia Spain DAZN France Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono) Germany More Than Sports, Sport1 Belgium Ziggo Sport Brazil Bandriantes Canada TSN, RDS MENA Abu Dhabi Media Netherlands Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global) Italy Mola TV Portugal Sport TV Singapore Mola TV Japan Gaora China Huya, Bilibili Hong Kong PCCW Hungary Network4 Turkey Saran Media International

