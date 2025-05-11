close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
NASCAR Race Today: Cup Series at Kansas start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

NASCAR Race Today: Cup Series at Kansas start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

NASCAR Race Today: Cup Series at Kansas start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

NASCAR Race Today: Cup Series at Kansas start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series hits Kansas Speedway today, Sunday, May 11, for the AdventHealth 400.

The race marks round 12 of the 2025 season, with the 1.5-mile asphalt oval in Kansas City set to see 267 laps of action, broken up into three stages of 80 laps, 85 laps, and 102 laps.

READ MORE: NASCAR Results Today: Kyle Larson takes pole with dramatic final lap

Last time out at Texas, defending champion Joey Logano took his first win of an otherwise disappointing 2025, locking in his playoff spot where he'll try to win back-to-back titles for the first time in his career.

Heading into this weekend, William Byron continues to lead the way in the Cup Series standings, followed by Kyle Larson (2nd) and Denny Hamlin (3rd).

Chase Elliott (4th) and Tyler Reddick (5th) round out the current top five. Meanwhile, Christopher Bell (6th), Ryan Blaney (7th), Bubba Wallace (8th), Logano (9th) and Alex Bowman (10th) all sit inside the current top 10.

It will certainly be interesting to see how today's race shakes things up, and we can't wait to watch the action unfold live!

NASCAR Cup Series: Kansas start times

The 267-lap NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway is set to start today (Sunday, May 11, 2025) at 3 pm ET.

Here are the start times converted to your city and time zone:

City (Time Zone) Session start time
New York, NY (ET)3:00 PM
Charlotte, NC (ET)3:00 PM
Columbia, SC (ET)3:00 PM
Charleston, WV (ET)3:00 PM
Augusta, ME (ET)3:00 PM
Chicago, IL (CT)2:00 PM
Pierre, SD (CT)2:00 PM
Nashville, TN (CT)2:00 PM
Des Moines, IA (CT)2:00 PM
Montgomery, AL (CT)2:00 PM
Mexico City, MX (CT)2:00 PM
Phoenix, AZ (MT)12:00 PM
Denver, CO (MT)1:00 PM
Salt Lake City, UT (MT)1:00 PM
Albuquerque, NM (MT)1:00 PM
El Paso, TX (MT)1:00 PM
Los Angeles, CA (PT)12:00 PM
Las Vegas, NV (PT)12:00 PM
Seattle, WA (PT)12:00 PM
Portland, OR (PT)12:00 PM
San Francisco, CA (PT)12:00 PM
Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT)4:00 PM
London, GB (BST)8:00 PM
Madrid, ES (CEST)9:00 PM
Sydney, AU (AEST)5:00 AM (Monday)
Perth, AU (AWST)3:00 AM (Monday)
Adelaide, AU (ACST)4:30 AM (Monday)

READ MORE: NASCAR Cup Series team hit with double penalty at Texas

How to watch NASCAR on TV today

Today's NASCAR Cup Series action from Kansas Speedway will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1. Radio coverage is also available throughout the race on PRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the Cup Series action in your country.

Country Broadcaster(s)
United States FOX
United Kingdom Viaplay Group
Australia Fox Sports Australia
Spain DAZN
France Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono)
Germany More Than Sports, Sport1
Belgium Ziggo Sport
Brazil Bandriantes
Canada TSN, RDS
MENA Abu Dhabi Media
Netherlands Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global)
Italy Mola TV
Portugal Sport TV
Singapore Mola TV
Japan Gaora
China Huya, Bilibili
Hong Kong PCCW
Hungary Network4
Turkey Saran Media International

READ MORE: NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Kansas start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Related

Kyle Larson NASCAR Cup Series Joey Logano William Byron Kansas Speedway AdventHealth 400
Carson Hocevar reveals clear-the-air talks after controversial wreck
NASCAR Cup Series

Carson Hocevar reveals clear-the-air talks after controversial wreck

  • Today 02:00
NASCAR Qualifying Results: Kyle Larson takes pole with dramatic final lap
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Qualifying Results: Kyle Larson takes pole with dramatic final lap

  • Today 00:38

Latest News

NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Race Today: Cup Series at Kansas start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • 41 minutes ago
Formula 1

Daniel Ricciardo could have F1 mark beaten in 2025

  • Today 03:00
NASCAR Cup Series

Carson Hocevar reveals clear-the-air talks after controversial wreck

  • Today 02:00
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Qualifying Results: Kyle Larson takes pole with dramatic final lap

  • Today 00:38
NASCAR Cup Series

Tyler Reddick and 23XI Racing hit with major blow before Kansas race

  • Today 00:00
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series driver releases first children's book

  • Yesterday 23:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x