NASCAR Qualifying Results: Kyle Larson takes pole with dramatic final lap

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying ahead of the AdventHealth400 at Kansas Speedway is complete, with Kyle Larson taking pole in the #5 car at the death. .

The Hendrick Motorsports star set the fastest lap time around the 1.5-mile circuit, taking his first ever pole position at Kansas in the Cup Series in doing so.

The 32-year-old’s lap time was just enough to edge out Chris Beuscher, who looked locked into the pole spot with just Larson left to go.

Elsewhere in Kansas, Christopher Bell qualified third as he looks to add to an impressive start to the year, while Tyler Reddick and last week's winner Joey Logano followed him in fourth and fifth.

With that said, let’s take a look at the full results from Saturday’s session.

NASCAR Cup Series: Who is on pole at Kansas?

After qualifying on Saturday afternoon, here is the starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway, with times included.

Position Driver Car No. Team Time (Seconds)
1Kyle Larson5Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet29.391
2Chris Buescher17Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford29.448
3Christopher Bell20Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota29.465
4Tyler Reddick4523XI Racing Toyota29.484
5Joey Logano22Team Penske Ford29.528
6Ty Gibbs54Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota29.551
7William Byron24Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet29.569
8Daniel Suarez99Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet29.593
9Chase Elliott9Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet29.595
10Ryan Blaney12Team Penske Ford29.596
11Michael McDowell71Spire Motorsports Chevrolet29.613
12Justin Haley7Spire Motorsports Chevrolet29.625
13Austin Cindric2Team Penske Ford29.627
14Denny Hamlin11Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota29.633
15Bubba Wallace2323XI Racing Toyota29.634
16Erik Jones43Legacy Motor Club Toyota29.670
17John Hunter Nemechek42Legacy Motor Club Toyota29.674
18Zane Smith38Front Row Motorsports Ford29.682
19Chase Briscoe19Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota29.684
20Austin Dillon3Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet29.705
21Alex Bowman48Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet29.716
22Carson Hocevar77Spire Motorsports Chevrolet29.793
23Todd Gilliland34Front Row Motorsports Ford29.825
24Noah Gragson4Front Row Motorsports Ford29.840
25Riley Herbst3523XI Racing Toyota29.846
26Ross Chastain1Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet29.847
27Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet29.851
28Corey Heim6723XI Racing Toyota29.899
29Ty Dillon10Kaulig Racing Chevrolet29.974
30Ryan Preece60RFK Racing Ford30.016
31Cole Custer41Haas Factory Team Ford30.016
32Jesse Love33Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet30.070
33AJ Allmendinger16Kaulig Racing Chevrolet30.160
34Shane van Gisbergen88Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet30.213
35Kyle Busch8Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet30.384
36Brad Keselowski6Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford30.602
37Cody Ware51Rick Ware Racing Ford31.152
38Josh Berry21Wood Brothers Racing Ford31.406

