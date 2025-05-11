NASCAR Qualifying Results: Kyle Larson takes pole with dramatic final lap
NASCAR Cup Series qualifying ahead of the AdventHealth400 at Kansas Speedway is complete, with Kyle Larson taking pole in the #5 car at the death. .
The Hendrick Motorsports star set the fastest lap time around the 1.5-mile circuit, taking his first ever pole position at Kansas in the Cup Series in doing so.
The 32-year-old’s lap time was just enough to edge out Chris Beuscher, who looked locked into the pole spot with just Larson left to go.
Elsewhere in Kansas, Christopher Bell qualified third as he looks to add to an impressive start to the year, while Tyler Reddick and last week's winner Joey Logano followed him in fourth and fifth.
With that said, let’s take a look at the full results from Saturday’s session.
NASCAR Cup Series: Who is on pole at Kansas?
After qualifying on Saturday afternoon, here is the starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway, with times included.
|Position
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|Time (Seconds)
|1
|Kyle Larson
|5
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|29.391
|2
|Chris Buescher
|17
|Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
|29.448
|3
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|29.465
|4
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|23XI Racing Toyota
|29.484
|5
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske Ford
|29.528
|6
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|29.551
|7
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|29.569
|8
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|29.593
|9
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|29.595
|10
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske Ford
|29.596
|11
|Michael McDowell
|71
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|29.613
|12
|Justin Haley
|7
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|29.625
|13
|Austin Cindric
|2
|Team Penske Ford
|29.627
|14
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|29.633
|15
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23XI Racing Toyota
|29.634
|16
|Erik Jones
|43
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|29.670
|17
|John Hunter Nemechek
|42
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|29.674
|18
|Zane Smith
|38
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|29.682
|19
|Chase Briscoe
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|29.684
|20
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|29.705
|21
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|29.716
|22
|Carson Hocevar
|77
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|29.793
|23
|Todd Gilliland
|34
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|29.825
|24
|Noah Gragson
|4
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|29.840
|25
|Riley Herbst
|35
|23XI Racing Toyota
|29.846
|26
|Ross Chastain
|1
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|29.847
|27
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet
|29.851
|28
|Corey Heim
|67
|23XI Racing Toyota
|29.899
|29
|Ty Dillon
|10
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|29.974
|30
|Ryan Preece
|60
|RFK Racing Ford
|30.016
|31
|Cole Custer
|41
|Haas Factory Team Ford
|30.016
|32
|Jesse Love
|33
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|30.070
|33
|AJ Allmendinger
|16
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|30.160
|34
|Shane van Gisbergen
|88
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|30.213
|35
|Kyle Busch
|8
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|30.384
|36
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
|30.602
|37
|Cody Ware
|51
|Rick Ware Racing Ford
|31.152
|38
|Josh Berry
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing Ford
|31.406
