NASCAR Qualifying Results: Kyle Larson takes pole with dramatic final lap

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying ahead of the AdventHealth400 at Kansas Speedway is complete, with Kyle Larson taking pole in the #5 car at the death. .

The Hendrick Motorsports star set the fastest lap time around the 1.5-mile circuit, taking his first ever pole position at Kansas in the Cup Series in doing so.

The 32-year-old’s lap time was just enough to edge out Chris Beuscher, who looked locked into the pole spot with just Larson left to go.

Elsewhere in Kansas, Christopher Bell qualified third as he looks to add to an impressive start to the year, while Tyler Reddick and last week's winner Joey Logano followed him in fourth and fifth.

With that said, let’s take a look at the full results from Saturday’s session.

NASCAR Cup Series: Who is on pole at Kansas?

After qualifying on Saturday afternoon, here is the starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway, with times included.

Position Driver Car No. Team Time (Seconds) 1 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 29.391 2 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford 29.448 3 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 29.465 4 Tyler Reddick 45 23XI Racing Toyota 29.484 5 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske Ford 29.528 6 Ty Gibbs 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 29.551 7 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 29.569 8 Daniel Suarez 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 29.593 9 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 29.595 10 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske Ford 29.596 11 Michael McDowell 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 29.613 12 Justin Haley 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 29.625 13 Austin Cindric 2 Team Penske Ford 29.627 14 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 29.633 15 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing Toyota 29.634 16 Erik Jones 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 29.670 17 John Hunter Nemechek 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 29.674 18 Zane Smith 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 29.682 19 Chase Briscoe 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 29.684 20 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 29.705 21 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 29.716 22 Carson Hocevar 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 29.793 23 Todd Gilliland 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 29.825 24 Noah Gragson 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 29.840 25 Riley Herbst 35 23XI Racing Toyota 29.846 26 Ross Chastain 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 29.847 27 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet 29.851 28 Corey Heim 67 23XI Racing Toyota 29.899 29 Ty Dillon 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 29.974 30 Ryan Preece 60 RFK Racing Ford 30.016 31 Cole Custer 41 Haas Factory Team Ford 30.016 32 Jesse Love 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 30.070 33 AJ Allmendinger 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 30.160 34 Shane van Gisbergen 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 30.213 35 Kyle Busch 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 30.384 36 Brad Keselowski 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford 30.602 37 Cody Ware 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford 31.152 38 Josh Berry 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 31.406

