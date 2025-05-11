Tyler Reddick and 23XI Racing hit with major blow before Kansas race

Tyler Reddick and his 23XI Racing team have suffered a blow ahead of this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway.

It's been a rough couple of days for the 23XI team as a whole, with a panel of judges indicating that they might be inclined to reverse a ruling which obliges NASCAR to allow them a charter spot in the Cup Series this year.

Now Reddick and his #45 team have been hit with a sporting issue, and are expected to lose a crew member and pit stall selection for Sunday's race after their car failed technical inspection twice.

Todd Gilliland is likely to be hit with the same punishment for Sunday's race for the same reason, although both cars passed inspection on the third pass through.

Bad week gets worse for 23XI Racing

Reddick made the Championship Four last year for the first time in his career, but has yet to lock himself into the playoffs through 11 races of this year.

The closest he came was at the very first race of the year at Daytona, finishing second behind winner William Byron, but he also showed strong pace with third and fourth place finishes at COTA and Darlington.

The result of an ongoing court battle could completely derail his season though, with an appear panel of judges hinting on Friday that they could force 23XI to earn their race spots as Open entries, rather than chartered teams.

It was put to the team's attorney that they are looking to 'have their cake and eat it' by both suing NASCAR for damages and still racing as a charter team this season. A ruling is not expected for several weeks.

