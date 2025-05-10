NASCAR star Ross Chastain reveals Uber rating and controversial tipping take

close global

NASCAR star Ross Chastain has revealed his Uber rating, and some controversial opinions about tipping.

The 2022 Cup Series runner-up admitted that he doesn't tip when he takes a trip in the ride-sharing app, to the astonishment of the Athletic's Jeff Gluck in his long-running 12 Questions column.

Chastain admitted that he has no concerns about his Uber rating, revealing that he'd love to take a car when he's on the move rather than driving himself and claiming he has better things to focus on rather than driving. When off the track, that is.

Asked by Gluck what type of Uber passenger he was and what his rating was, Chastain said: "I don’t care. I don’t even know where to see the Uber rating, actually. But I would love to just ride in a car everywhere.

"If I could just get up and ride to Chevy in the morning or Trackhouse instead of driving, I could definitely get more done and focus on the phone calls I’m on. Where do you see your rating? [Upon opening the app and looking] Oh, 4.92. Do you tip? I don’t."

Chastain: Stand up to tipping culture

When Gluck revealed surprise that the rating was so high without tips, Chastain shrugged the idea off, saying: "I paid to ride in the car. Do you tip when someone grabs you a water out of a cooler, like if you just get a drink at a restaurant or something?"

He continued: "What if it’s like 82 cents? You’re just getting a drink. What if you grab it yourself, set it on the counter, they ring it up and then it asks if you want to tip?"

When the Athletic's writer admitted that it depended on whether the server would see him denying their tip, Chastain laughed: "Oh my gosh! You’ve gotta stand up to the tip. It’s a whole thing. Nope."

NASCAR Cup Series Ross Chastain Jeff Gluck
