NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying Today: Kansas 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series continues at the Kansas Speedway this weekend with the AdventHealth 400.

This weekend will be another with just two of NASCAR's series taking to the track, with no Xfinity Series race until Charlotte on 24th May, a boost to Connor Zilisch's chances of recovering from a back injury well enough to race.

Joey Logano snatched the victory last time out in Texas, the first of the year for the reigning champion after a tough start to the season which had included disqualification the previous Sunday at Talladega.

Christopher Bell took a brilliant pole at this race last year, with a scorching time of 29.491sec and a speed of 183.107 mph, ahead of Ross Chastain and Noah Gragson.

With that said, let's take a look at the timing, TV and other details you need to know ahead of qualifying this afternoon!

NASCAR Cup Series Kansas qualifying start times

The all-important qualifying session from the Kansas Speedway kicks off on Saturday, May 3, at 12:10 pm ET.

Here are the start times converted to your local city and time zone.

City (Time Zone) Qualifying Start Time New York, NY (ET) 5:40 PM Charlotte, NC (ET) 5:40 PM Columbia, SC (ET) 5:40 PM Charleston, WV (ET) 5:40 PM Augusta, ME (ET) 5:40 PM Chicago, IL (CT) 4:40 PM Pierre, SD (CT) 4:40 PM Nashville, TN (CT) 4:40 PM Des Moines, IA (CT) 4:40 PM Montgomery, AL (CT) 4:40 PM Mexico City, MX (CT) 4:40 PM Phoenix, AZ (MT) 2:40 PM Denver, CO (MT) 3:40 PM Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 3:40 PM Albuquerque, NM (MT) 3:40 PM El Paso, TX (MT) 3:40 PM Los Angeles, CA (PT) 2:40 PM Las Vegas, NV (PT) 2:40 PM Seattle, WA (PT) 2:40 PM Portland, OR (PT) 2:40 PM San Francisco, CA (PT) 2:40 PM Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT) 6:40 PM London, GB (BST) 10:40 PM Madrid, ES (CET) 11:40 PM Sydney, AU (AEST) 7:40 AM (Sunday) Perth, AU (AWST) 5:40 AM (Sunday) Adelaide, AU (ACST) 7:10 AM (Sunday)

How to watch NASCAR Kansas qualifying live on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series is set to be broadcast across several broadcast partners in the United States: FOX, Prime Video, TNT Sports, and NBC.

Practice and Qualifying action from Kansas Speedway on Saturday will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the action in your country.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX (Race), Prime Video (Qualifying) United Kingdom Viaplay Group Australia Fox Sports Australia Spain DAZN France Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono) Germany More Than Sports, Sport1 Belgium Ziggo Sport Brazil Bandriantes Canada TSN, RDS MENA Abu Dhabi Media Netherlands Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global) Italy Mola TV Portugal Sport TV Singapore Mola TV Japan Gaora China Huya, Bilibili Hong Kong PCCW Hungary Network4 Turkey Saran Media International

