close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
NASCAR Truck Series Race Today: Kansas 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

NASCAR Truck Series Race Today: Kansas 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

NASCAR Truck Series Race Today: Kansas 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

NASCAR Truck Series Race Today: Kansas 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series hits the Kansas Speedway on Saturday (May 10) for qualifying ahead of the Heart of Health Care 200.

The race, which marks round nine of the 2025 season, is set to see 134 laps - or 201 miles - of racing action around the 1.5-mile track in Kansas City, Kansas.

Corey Heim has won three races, while Kyle Busch and fellow Cup Series star Kyle Larson have taken a race victory each.

Larson was expected to come back for another chance at a win this weekend in place of the injured Connor Zilisch, but the teenager will instead have William Byron sitting in for him.

In terms of the Truck Series standings, Heim leads the way heading into the weekend, with a 47-point advantage of Chandler Smith in second. Daniel Hemric sits third and 80 points behind the championship leader, with Tyler Ankrum and Ty Majeski rounding out the top five ahead of this weekend's action.

With that said, let's get into all of the details you need to know ahead of tonight's action!

NASCAR Truck Series Kansas start times

NASCAR Truck Series action in the Heart of Health Care 200 at Kansas Speedway starts on Saturday, May 10 at 7:30 pm ET. You can find the start time converted to your local city and time zone below.

City (Time Zone) Session start time
New York, NY (ET)7:30 PM
Charlotte, NC (ET)7:30 PM
Columbia, SC (ET)7:30 PM
Charleston, WV (ET)7:30 PM
Augusta, ME (ET)7:30 PM
Chicago, IL (CT)6:30 PM
Pierre, SD (CT)6:30 PM
Nashville, TN (CT)6:30 PM
Des Moines, IA (CT)6:30 PM
Montgomery, AL (CT)6:30 PM
Mexico City, MX (CT)6:30 PM
Phoenix, AZ (MT)4:30 PM
Denver, CO (MT)5:30 PM
Salt Lake City, UT (MT)5:30 PM
Albuquerque, NM (MT)5:30 PM
El Paso, TX (MT)5:30 PM
Los Angeles, CA (PT)4:30 PM
Las Vegas, NV (PT)4:30 PM
Seattle, WA (PT)4:30 PM
Portland, OR (PT)4:30 PM
San Francisco, CA (PT)4:30 PM

NASCAR HEADLINES: Michael Jordan-owned 23XI Racing drop legal challenge as Christopher Bell slams 'life-altering' penalty

NASCAR Truck Series Kansas TV channel

In 2025, all of the action from the NASCAR Truck Series is set to be shown live on FOX Sports in the United States.

Race action from the Kansas Speedway on Saturday night can be watched on FOX Sports 1.

Country Broadcaster(s)
United States FOX Sports
Canada Bell Media (CTV, TSN, USA Network and TSN+)

NASCAR Truck Series Kansas entry list

Please find the full entry list for this weekend's Truck Series race at the Kansas Speedway below.

Entry Driver No. Driver Team
1#1Brandon JonesTRICON Garage Toyota
2#02Nathan ByrdYoung's Motorsports Chevrolet
3#2Cody DennisonReaume Brothers Racing Ford
4#5Toni BreidingerTRICON Garage Toyota
5#07William ByronSpire Motorsports Chevrolet
6#7Carson HocevarSpire Motorsports Chevrolet
7#9Grant EnfingerCR7 Motorsports Chevrolet
8#11Corey HeimTRICON Garage Toyota
9#13Jake GarciaThorSport Racing Ford
10#15Tanner GrayTRICON Garage Toyota
11#17Gio RuggieroTRICON Garage Toyota
12#18Tyler AnkrumMcAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet
13#19Daniel HemricMcAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet
14#22Morgen BairdReaume Brothers Racing Ford
15#26Dawson SuttonRackley W.A.R. Chevrolet
16#33Frankie MunizReaume Brothers Racing Ford
17#34Layne RiggsFront Row Motorsports Ford
18#38Chandler SmithFront Row Motorsports Ford
19#42Matt MillsNiece Motorsports Chevrolet
20#44Bayley CurreyNiece Motorsports Chevrolet
21#45Kaden HoneycuttNiece Motorsports Chevrolet
22#52Stewart FriesenHalmar Friesen Racing Toyota
23#66Luke BaldwinThorSport Racing Ford
24#71Rajah CaruthSpire Motorsports Chevrolet
25#76Spencer BoydFreedom Racing Enterprises Chevrolet
26#77Andres Perez De LaraSpire Motorsports Chevrolet
27#81Connor MosackMcAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet
28#88Matt CraftonThorSport Racing Ford
29#91Jack WoodMcAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet
30#98Ty MajeskiThorSport Racing Ford
31#99Ben RhodesThorSport Racing Ford

READ MORE: NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Kansas start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Related

Kyle Larson Kyle Busch Connor Zilisch NASCAR Truck Series Corey Heim Kansas Speedway
NASCAR Truck Series Qualifying Today: Kansas start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
NASCAR Truck Series

NASCAR Truck Series Qualifying Today: Kansas start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • Today 00:00
Kyle Larson surprisingly passed over for NASCAR replacement drive at Kansas
NASCAR Cup Series

Kyle Larson surprisingly passed over for NASCAR replacement drive at Kansas

  • May 8, 2025 00:00

Latest News

NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR star Ross Chastain reveals Uber rating and controversial tipping take

  • 31 minutes ago
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying Today: Kansas 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • 1 uur geleden
NASCAR Today

NASCAR Today: 23XI Racing in danger of Cup Series axe as lawsuit takes new twist

  • 2 uur geleden
NASCAR Truck Series

NASCAR Truck Series Race Today: Kansas 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • 3 uur geleden
IndyCar

IndyCar Race Today: Indianapolis Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • Today 11:00
Formula 1

Italian media warns Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari need 'couples therapy'

  • Today 03:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x