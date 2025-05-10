NASCAR Truck Series Race Today: Kansas 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series hits the Kansas Speedway on Saturday (May 10) for qualifying ahead of the Heart of Health Care 200.

The race, which marks round nine of the 2025 season, is set to see 134 laps - or 201 miles - of racing action around the 1.5-mile track in Kansas City, Kansas.

Corey Heim has won three races, while Kyle Busch and fellow Cup Series star Kyle Larson have taken a race victory each.

Larson was expected to come back for another chance at a win this weekend in place of the injured Connor Zilisch, but the teenager will instead have William Byron sitting in for him.

In terms of the Truck Series standings, Heim leads the way heading into the weekend, with a 47-point advantage of Chandler Smith in second. Daniel Hemric sits third and 80 points behind the championship leader, with Tyler Ankrum and Ty Majeski rounding out the top five ahead of this weekend's action.

With that said, let's get into all of the details you need to know ahead of tonight's action!

NASCAR Truck Series Kansas start times

NASCAR Truck Series action in the Heart of Health Care 200 at Kansas Speedway starts on Saturday, May 10 at 7:30 pm ET. You can find the start time converted to your local city and time zone below.

City (Time Zone) Session start time New York, NY (ET) 7:30 PM Charlotte, NC (ET) 7:30 PM Columbia, SC (ET) 7:30 PM Charleston, WV (ET) 7:30 PM Augusta, ME (ET) 7:30 PM Chicago, IL (CT) 6:30 PM Pierre, SD (CT) 6:30 PM Nashville, TN (CT) 6:30 PM Des Moines, IA (CT) 6:30 PM Montgomery, AL (CT) 6:30 PM Mexico City, MX (CT) 6:30 PM Phoenix, AZ (MT) 4:30 PM Denver, CO (MT) 5:30 PM Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 5:30 PM Albuquerque, NM (MT) 5:30 PM El Paso, TX (MT) 5:30 PM Los Angeles, CA (PT) 4:30 PM Las Vegas, NV (PT) 4:30 PM Seattle, WA (PT) 4:30 PM Portland, OR (PT) 4:30 PM San Francisco, CA (PT) 4:30 PM

NASCAR Truck Series Kansas TV channel

In 2025, all of the action from the NASCAR Truck Series is set to be shown live on FOX Sports in the United States.

Race action from the Kansas Speedway on Saturday night can be watched on FOX Sports 1.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Sports Canada Bell Media (CTV, TSN, USA Network and TSN+)

NASCAR Truck Series Kansas entry list

Please find the full entry list for this weekend's Truck Series race at the Kansas Speedway below.

Entry Driver No. Driver Team 1 #1 Brandon Jones TRICON Garage Toyota 2 #02 Nathan Byrd Young's Motorsports Chevrolet 3 #2 Cody Dennison Reaume Brothers Racing Ford 4 #5 Toni Breidinger TRICON Garage Toyota 5 #07 William Byron Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 6 #7 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 7 #9 Grant Enfinger CR7 Motorsports Chevrolet 8 #11 Corey Heim TRICON Garage Toyota 9 #13 Jake Garcia ThorSport Racing Ford 10 #15 Tanner Gray TRICON Garage Toyota 11 #17 Gio Ruggiero TRICON Garage Toyota 12 #18 Tyler Ankrum McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet 13 #19 Daniel Hemric McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet 14 #22 Morgen Baird Reaume Brothers Racing Ford 15 #26 Dawson Sutton Rackley W.A.R. Chevrolet 16 #33 Frankie Muniz Reaume Brothers Racing Ford 17 #34 Layne Riggs Front Row Motorsports Ford 18 #38 Chandler Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford 19 #42 Matt Mills Niece Motorsports Chevrolet 20 #44 Bayley Currey Niece Motorsports Chevrolet 21 #45 Kaden Honeycutt Niece Motorsports Chevrolet 22 #52 Stewart Friesen Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota 23 #66 Luke Baldwin ThorSport Racing Ford 24 #71 Rajah Caruth Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 25 #76 Spencer Boyd Freedom Racing Enterprises Chevrolet 26 #77 Andres Perez De Lara Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 27 #81 Connor Mosack McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet 28 #88 Matt Crafton ThorSport Racing Ford 29 #91 Jack Wood McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet 30 #98 Ty Majeski ThorSport Racing Ford 31 #99 Ben Rhodes ThorSport Racing Ford

