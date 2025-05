NASCAR Truck Series Qualifying Today: Kansas start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

After a dramatic double-overtime finish last weekend, the NASCAR Truck Series hits Kansas Speedway on Saturday (May 10) for qualifying ahead of the Heart of Health Care 200.

The event marks the ninth race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season, and so far, there have been five different winners.

Corey Heim won the season-opener at Daytona in February whilst later that month, Cup Series star Kyle Busch won at Atlanta. Then, in March, Heim won again at Las Vegas, whilst another Cup Series star in Kyle Larson took the win at Homestead a week later.

Tyler Ankrum took the first victory of his Truck Series career at Rockingham last month, the crowning achievement of a run which has seen him claim six top-four finishes in eight races, while Heim added a third win last time out at Texas.

Larson was expected to come back for another chance at a win this weekend in place of the injured Connor Zilisch, but the teenager will instead have William Byron sitting in for him.

In terms of the Truck Series standings, Heim leads the way heading into the weekend, with a 47-point advantage of Chandler Smith in second.

Daniel Hemric sits third and 80 points behind the championship leader, with Ankrum and Ty Majeski rounding out the top five ahead of this weekend's action.

With that said, let's take a look at all of the details you need ahead of today's qualifying action.

NASCAR Truck Series: Kansas qualifying start time

NASCAR Truck Series qualifying at Kansas Speedway starts on Saturday, Saturday 10th, at 3:10 pm ET. You can find the start time converted to your local city and time zone below.

City (Time Zone) Session start time New York, NY (ET) 3:10 PM Charlotte, NC (ET) 3:10 PM Columbia, SC (ET) 3:10 PM Charleston, WV (ET) 3:10 PM Augusta, ME (ET) 3:10 PM Chicago, IL (CT) 2:10 PM Pierre, SD (CT) 2:10 PM Nashville, TN (CT) 2:10 PM Des Moines, IA (CT) 2:10 PM Montgomery, AL (CT) 2:10 PM Mexico City, MX (CT) 2:10 PM Phoenix, AZ (MT) 12:10 PM Denver, CO (MT) 1:10 PM Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 1:10 PM Albuquerque, NM (MT) 1:10 PM El Paso, TX (MT) 1:10 PM Los Angeles, CA (PT) 12:10 PM Las Vegas, NV (PT) 12:10 PM Seattle, WA (PT) 12:10 PM Portland, OR (PT) 12:10 PM San Francisco, CA (PT) 12:10 PM

NASCAR Truck Series: Kansas TV schedule

In 2025, all of the action from the NASCAR Truck Series is set to be shown live on FOX Sports in the United States.

Qualifying action from Kansas Motor Speedway this weekend can be watched on FOX Sports 2.

Practice (2:05 pm ET) ahead of qualifying will also be shown live on FOX Sports 2.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Sports Canada Bell Media (CTV, TSN, USA Network and TSN+)

NASCAR HEADLINES: Michael Jordan-owned 23XI Racing drop legal challenge as Christopher Bell slams 'life-altering' penalty

NASCAR Truck Series: Bristol entry list

Here is the full NASCAR Truck Series entry list for Saturday's Heart of Health Care 200 at the Kansas Speedway.

Entry Driver No. Driver Team 1 #1 Brandon Jones TRICON Garage Toyota 2 #02 Nathan Byrd Young's Motorsports Chevrolet 3 #2 Cody Dennison Reaume Brothers Racing Ford 4 #5 Toni Breidinger TRICON Garage Toyota 5 #07 William Byron Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 6 #7 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 7 #9 Grant Enfinger CR7 Motorsports Chevrolet 8 #11 Corey Heim TRICON Garage Toyota 9 #13 Jake Garcia ThorSport Racing Ford 10 #15 Tanner Gray TRICON Garage Toyota 11 #17 Gio Ruggiero TRICON Garage Toyota 12 #18 Tyler Ankrum McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet 13 #19 Daniel Hemric McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet 14 #22 Morgen Baird Reaume Brothers Racing Ford 15 #26 Dawson Sutton Rackley W.A.R. Chevrolet 16 #33 Frankie Muniz Reaume Brothers Racing Ford 17 #34 Layne Riggs Front Row Motorsports Ford 18 #38 Chandler Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford 19 #42 Matt Mills Niece Motorsports Chevrolet 20 #44 Bayley Currey Niece Motorsports Chevrolet 21 #45 Kaden Honeycutt Niece Motorsports Chevrolet 22 #52 Stewart Friesen Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota 23 #66 Luke Baldwin ThorSport Racing Ford 24 #71 Rajah Caruth Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 25 #76 Spencer Boyd Freedom Racing Enterprises Chevrolet 26 #77 Andres Perez De Lara Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 27 #81 Connor Mosack McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet 28 #88 Matt Crafton ThorSport Racing Ford 29 #91 Jack Wood McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet 30 #98 Ty Majeski ThorSport Racing Ford 31 #99 Ben Rhodes ThorSport Racing Ford

NASCAR STANDINGS: Ross Chastain demoted after Texas race despite second place finish

How does NASCAR Truck Series qualifying work?

With Kansas Speedway being an oval and not classed as a short track, drivers will be split into two groups based on the Performance Metrics Based Line-Up formula, before getting a single lap each to set their best time.

Below, we've got this week's qualifying order in full.

Qualifying Order Driver No. Driver Team 1 #1 Brandon Jones TRICON Garage Toyota 2 #17 Gio Ruggiero TRICON Garage Toyota 3 #5 Toni Breidinger TRICON Garage Toyota 4 #77 Andres Perez de Lara Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 5 #66 Luke Baldwin ThorSport Racing Ford 6 #33 Frankie Muniz Reaume Brothers Racing Ford 7 #45 Kaden Honeycutt Niece Motorsports Chevrolet 8 #2 Cody Dennison Reaume Brothers Racing Ford 9 #81 Connor Mosack McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet 10 #34 Layne Riggs Front Row Motorsports Ford 11 #22 Morgen Baird Reaume Brothers Racing Ford 12 #42 Matt Mills Niece Motorsports Chevrolet 13 #52 Stewart Friesen Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota 14 #02 Nathan Byrd Young's Motorsports Chevrolet 15 #76 Spencer Boyd Freedom Racing Enterprises Chevrolet 16 #9 Grant Enfinger CR7 Motorsports Chevrolet 17 #13 Jake Garcia ThorSport Racing Ford 18 #7 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 19 #91 Jack Wood McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet 20 #26 Dawson Sutton Rackley W.A.R. Chevrolet 21 #38 Chandler Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford 22 #07 William Byron Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 23 #88 Matt Crafton ThorSport Racing Ford 24 #44 Bayley Currey Niece Motorsports Chevrolet 25 #98 Ty Majeski ThorSport Racing Ford 26 #15 Tanner Gray TRICON Garage Toyota 27 #99 Ben Rhodes ThorSport Racing Ford 28 #71 Rajah Caruth Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 29 #18 Tyler Ankum McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet 30 #19 Daniel Hemric McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet 31 #11 Corey Heim TRICON Garage Toyota

READ MORE: NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Kansas start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Related