NASCAR star Ross Chastain reveals 'only time' he's peed in his race car

NASCAR Cup Series star Ross Chastain has talked about the one and only time in his racing career he's peed in his car.

The 2022 Cup Series runner up was talking about the 'most miserable' he's ever been inside a race car for Jeff Gluck's '12 Questions' column on the Athletic, and revealed that he'd been unwell before a key race back in 2017.

Despite having been left on the outside of the playoffs weeks before, Chastain battled sickness to race in the last race of the Xfinity Series season, getting two one-liter IVs before the race started.

Those IVs helped with the sickness but, unfortunately, left him uncomfortably full of fluid and...you can figure out the rest. Chastain said he'd 'never been so thankful for a caution', but insisted it's the only time this has happened to him.

Chastain: We weren’t even slowed down yet when I peed

Of course, things could have been much worse. At last year's regular season finale at Darlington, Tyler Reddick was on his team radio barely a third of the way into the race admitting that he was 'throwing up and sh****g [himself]', asking at various points for bread and dry crackers before being delivered a cocktail of medication at a pitstop.

On his own wet pants moment, Chastain said: "Homestead 2017, the Xfinity Series season finale. I got real sick going into the weekend and went to get some IVs right before the drivers’ meeting. They gave me two one-liter bags, and it made me feel good, but then I had to pee. The sickness was taken care of by the fluids, but the urge to use the bathroom was bad.

"That was right at the beginning of stage cautions, and I had to go. I just remember the feeling of racing and having to go to the bathroom, and then I went under the caution. Only time it ever happened."

Asked to clarify if that was the only time he'd had a code yellow incident, he said: "Yeah, yeah. I had never been so thankful for a caution. We weren’t even slowed down yet and it was already happening."

