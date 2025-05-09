NASCAR 'seriously' considering huge Cup Series rule change

NASCAR are set to hold discussions over a change to the sport's regulations which would be popular with both drivers and fans.

Many have been clamouring for an increase in horsepower for the Next Gen car, which currently tops out at 670 in the Cup Series, in hopes that the quality of racing would be improved.

More horsepower and the associated higher speeds would mean more tire wear, as well as a greater differential in speed between corners and straights – especially on road courses and smaller ovals – creating a greater chance of drivers making errors.

NASCAR senior director of competition communications Mike Forde was talking about official NASCAR podcast Hauler Talk about the future of the sport, revealing that an increases in horsepower will be seriously considered...up to a point.

NASCAR: We will discuss horsepower boost

He explained: “Well, I’m sure that’s going to come up too [this weekend]. I’m sure that [horsepower] will come up this weekend, and that’s something that we’re going to look at seriously. You hear levels of 900, 1000 horsepower, whatever, I don’t know if that’s – that’s not on the table just because of the cost.

“But there’s some conversation of, can you go up to 750? That’s something that I’m sure we’ll discuss with the drivers, too. I don’t want to make any promises or get anyone’s hopes up, but that is, we seriously listen to the drivers and their feedback, and we’ll see what we can do there.”

The 750 number has become a popular one for those advocating for change, with the previous generation of car running 750 horsepower at road courses and short tracks, while also being the effective maximum that can be achieved without costs ballooning.

Ford Performance engine builder Doug Yates said on Sirius XM NASCAR Radio last week: “If we were to increase the power from 670 horsepower to about 750 horsepower, that probably wouldn’t be much of a change for us today. But, to go back to those 900 horsepower engines, that would be quite the project and would definitely decrease the life of the engine.”

NASCAR HEADLINES: Michael Jordan-owned 23XI Racing drop legal challenge as Christopher Bell slams 'life-altering' penalty

Related