NASCAR star reveals wife discussions over Netflix series

NASCAR star Chase Briscoe has revealed the vital conversation he had to have with his wife after a shock Cup Series victory last season.

The No.19 driver now competes for Joe Gibbs Racing but during the 2024 championship, Briscoe was getting to grips with the fact that the campaign would be his last with Stewart-Haas Racing.

The team was co-owned by three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart and founder of Haas Automation, Gene Haas, but in 2024 they announced that they would be ceasing operations at the conclusion of the season.

Having found out he would no longer race for the team he grew up idolising, Briscoe performed a miracle at the Southern 500, rising to the challenge with his then No. 14 team and taking his first victory since the 2022 Ruoff Mortgage 500.

As a result of the win, Briscoe and Stewart-Haas Racing defied the little expectation surrounding their championship hopes, being thrust into the playoffs.

Briscoe's fairytale win led to urgent family talks

Discussing the career highlight with Beyond the Flag, Briscoe revealed that the win also came with another surprising consequence. "You’re celebrating in victory lane, and all of a sudden, now you’re in the playoffs, and literally there was a camera crew that just came up and was like ‘here’s a mic, put this on, and you’re like, ‘okay, that’s fine, put it on, what’s it for?’"

He is of course talking about NASCAR: Full Speed, the Netflix docuseries that follows the lives of the likely championship contenders in the hope of growing the sport's reputation and fanbase globally.

"Full Speed kind of just follows the race for the championship, so you had to be a playoff driver, and for me, I was able to win the last race of the regular season, which punches your ticket into our NASCAR playoffs."

"They’re like, ‘oh, this is for Netflix 'Full Speed'. If you want to be on it, you’re going to be a part of it," Briscoe explained.

At the time, the 30-year-old was expecting twins and had to approach his heavily pregnant wife to initiate a delicate conversation over whether to let the documentary team into their personal lives.

"It was one of those things where they were willing to obviously let me still talk it over, because my wife was obviously three or four weeks away from giving birth to twins."

"So there was a lot going on in our life, and yeah, we talked about it the next day and said ‘yeah, let's just let them have full access.’

"There were obviously going to be a lot of moments that are going to be special for our lives, and we're definitely not going to be as good as they are at filming it, so we might as well just let them do it!"

Describing how the filming process impacted their family life, the NASCAR star revealed: "I would say it was probably 70% away from the race track, 30% at the race track," he said of the filming process for the show.

"For us, there was a lot more going on off the race track as far as just the storyline of what was going on for our team and our car. The team I was driving for was shutting down at the end of the year, so you have that storyline, and then you throw in the fact that we were having twins in three or four weeks right in the middle of the playoffs, there were just a lot of things that were happening off the track, at least in my situation, where other guys it was more probably focused on-track."

