Denny Hamlin slams NASCAR strategy for 'brushing off' drivers
Danny Hamlin has hit out at NASCAR over their communications with fans, specifically vice president of competition Elton Sawyer.
The 56-race Cup Series winner spoke out against the sport's communication strategy, calling on them to cancel their weekly radio appearances to bring back fans' faith in the people running the sport.
The 23XI Racing co-owner focused in on comments made after last month's superspeedway race at Talladega, which Sawyer went on Sirius XM Radio to refute a few days later.
Hamlin claimed on his own podcast this week that NASCAR constantly going on the record to defend their decisions was eroding trust in the sport's management, claiming they go on air and 'brush off' legitimate complaints from drivers.
Hamlin: NASCAR fans have a low morale right now
Speaking on his Actions Detrimental podcast, he said: “When you had Elton go on last week talking about Superspeedway racing and say, ‘I don’t understand. What do we have to fix?' Look at the stats that we got for this week. 'We had 67 lead changes', and whatever else, I think you lose some credibility with the fans.
"I think the fans have a low morale right now due to their lack of faith in the competition leadership."
He confessed some sympathy for the difficult position the series is in with regards to transparency, but continued: “I think it’s a tough position they’re in, but I think that they should just probably cancel the whole coming on the radio. I know why they’re doing it, I know why NASCAR comes on every Tuesday morning and says, ‘Let me tell you why we did this and why we did that.’
"I appreciate that transparency from them. But when you go in there and you kind of brush off what every driver said and has said for quite some time with the superspeedway package, go back three years’ worth of podcast. I’ve said we’ve got a superspeedway problem and we’ve kept ignoring it. I just think that NASCAR created its own stats to make itself look good.”
