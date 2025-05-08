Kyle Larson surprisingly passed over for NASCAR replacement drive at Kansas
Kyle Larson surprisingly passed over for NASCAR replacement drive at Kansas
Connor Zilisch has been ruled out of this week's NASCAR Truck Series race at Kansas, but will be replaced by an unexpected driver.
The teenager's heavy wreck at Talladega put him out of last weekend's Xfinity Series race at Texas, with Kyle Larson winning the race as his replacement, and he'll be out of action again this Saturday.
Zilisch will replaced for the race by William Byron, despite expectations that Larson would be in his #7 car for the Heart of Health 200.
The 18-year-old is unlikely to miss any more Xfinity Series action this season though, with no more races scheduled until Saturday, 24th May at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Zilisch replaced by Cup Series star at Kansas
The full entry list for Saturday's Truck Series race is as follows.
|Entry No.
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|1
|Brandon Jones (i)
|#1
|TRICON Garage
|2
|Nathan Byrd
|#02
|Young's Motorsports
|3
|Cody Dennison
|#2
|Reaume Brothers Racing
|4
|Toni Breidinger (R)
|#5
|TRICON Garage
|5
|William Byron (i)
|#07
|Spire Motorsports
|6
|Carson Hocevar (i)
|#7
|Spire Motorsports
|7
|Grant Enfinger
|#9
|CR7 Motorsports
|8
|Corey Heim
|#11
|TRICON Garage
|9
|Jake Garcia
|#13
|ThorSport Racing
|10
|Tanner Gray
|#15
|TRICON Garage
|11
|Giovanni Ruggiero (R)
|#17
|TRICON Garage
|12
|Tyler Ankrum
|#18
|McAnally-Hilgemann Racing
|13
|Daniel Hemric
|#19
|McAnally-Hilgemann Racing
|14
|Morgen Baird
|#22
|Reaume Brothers Racing
|15
|Dawson Sutton (R)
|#26
|Rackley W.A.R.
|16
|Frankie Muniz (R)
|#33
|Reaume Brothers Racing
|17
|Layne Riggs
|#34
|Front Row Motorsports
|18
|Chandler Smith
|#38
|Front Row Motorsports
|19
|Matt Mills
|#42
|Niece Motorsports
|20
|Bayley Currey
|#44
|Niece Motorsports
|21
|Kaden Honeycutt
|#45
|Niece Motorsports
|22
|Stewart Friesen
|#52
|Halmar Friesen Racing
|23
|Luke Baldwin
|#66
|ThorSport Racing
|24
|Rajah Caruth
|#71
|Spire Motorsports
|25
|Spencer Boyd
|#76
|Freedom Racing Enterprises
|26
|Andrés Pérez de Lara (R)
|#77
|Spire Motorsports
|27
|Connor Mosack (R)
|#81
|McAnally-Hilgemann Racing
|28
|Matt Crafton
|#88
|ThorSport Racing
|29
|Jack Wood
|#91
|McAnally-Hilgemann Racing
|30
|Ty Majeski
|#98
|ThorSport Racing
|31
|Ben Rhodes
|#99
|ThorSport Racing
NASCAR HEADLINES: Kyle Larson expresses frustration as Cup Series rival SLAMMED in 'no respect' jibe
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Kyle Larson surprisingly passed over for NASCAR replacement drive at Kansas
- 12 minutes ago
Exciting young NASCAR star confirmed for more Cup Series races
- 1 uur geleden
Red Bull chief Christian Horner snapped in tense exchange with rival F1 boss
- 3 uur geleden
Cadillac closing in on driver signing after 'decisive' talks
- Yesterday 19:00
F1 star's father preparing bid to unseat FIA president
- Yesterday 17:00
NASCAR give update on race rumored to be moving outside US
- Yesterday 15:00
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
- GP ITALY 16 - 18 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul