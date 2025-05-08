Kyle Larson surprisingly passed over for NASCAR replacement drive at Kansas

close global

Connor Zilisch has been ruled out of this week's NASCAR Truck Series race at Kansas, but will be replaced by an unexpected driver.

The teenager's heavy wreck at Talladega put him out of last weekend's Xfinity Series race at Texas, with Kyle Larson winning the race as his replacement, and he'll be out of action again this Saturday.

Zilisch will replaced for the race by William Byron, despite expectations that Larson would be in his #7 car for the Heart of Health 200.

The 18-year-old is unlikely to miss any more Xfinity Series action this season though, with no more races scheduled until Saturday, 24th May at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Zilisch replaced by Cup Series star at Kansas

The full entry list for Saturday's Truck Series race is as follows.

Entry No.DriverCar No.Team
1Brandon Jones (i)#1TRICON Garage
2Nathan Byrd#02Young's Motorsports
3Cody Dennison#2Reaume Brothers Racing
4Toni Breidinger (R)#5TRICON Garage
5William Byron (i)#07Spire Motorsports
6Carson Hocevar (i)#7Spire Motorsports
7Grant Enfinger#9CR7 Motorsports
8Corey Heim#11TRICON Garage
9Jake Garcia#13ThorSport Racing
10Tanner Gray#15TRICON Garage
11Giovanni Ruggiero (R)#17TRICON Garage
12Tyler Ankrum#18McAnally-Hilgemann Racing
13Daniel Hemric#19McAnally-Hilgemann Racing
14Morgen Baird#22Reaume Brothers Racing
15Dawson Sutton (R)#26Rackley W.A.R.
16Frankie Muniz (R)#33Reaume Brothers Racing
17Layne Riggs#34Front Row Motorsports
18Chandler Smith#38Front Row Motorsports
19Matt Mills#42Niece Motorsports
20Bayley Currey#44Niece Motorsports
21Kaden Honeycutt#45Niece Motorsports
22Stewart Friesen#52Halmar Friesen Racing
23Luke Baldwin#66ThorSport Racing
24Rajah Caruth#71Spire Motorsports
25Spencer Boyd#76Freedom Racing Enterprises
26Andrés Pérez de Lara (R)#77Spire Motorsports
27Connor Mosack (R)#81McAnally-Hilgemann Racing
28Matt Crafton#88ThorSport Racing
29Jack Wood#91McAnally-Hilgemann Racing
30Ty Majeski#98ThorSport Racing
31Ben Rhodes#99ThorSport Racing

