Kyle Larson surprisingly passed over for NASCAR replacement drive at Kansas

Connor Zilisch has been ruled out of this week's NASCAR Truck Series race at Kansas, but will be replaced by an unexpected driver.

The teenager's heavy wreck at Talladega put him out of last weekend's Xfinity Series race at Texas, with Kyle Larson winning the race as his replacement, and he'll be out of action again this Saturday.

Zilisch will replaced for the race by William Byron, despite expectations that Larson would be in his #7 car for the Heart of Health 200.

The 18-year-old is unlikely to miss any more Xfinity Series action this season though, with no more races scheduled until Saturday, 24th May at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Zilisch replaced by Cup Series star at Kansas

The full entry list for Saturday's Truck Series race is as follows.

Entry No. Driver Car No. Team 1 Brandon Jones (i) #1 TRICON Garage 2 Nathan Byrd #02 Young's Motorsports 3 Cody Dennison #2 Reaume Brothers Racing 4 Toni Breidinger (R) #5 TRICON Garage 5 William Byron (i) #07 Spire Motorsports 6 Carson Hocevar (i) #7 Spire Motorsports 7 Grant Enfinger #9 CR7 Motorsports 8 Corey Heim #11 TRICON Garage 9 Jake Garcia #13 ThorSport Racing 10 Tanner Gray #15 TRICON Garage 11 Giovanni Ruggiero (R) #17 TRICON Garage 12 Tyler Ankrum #18 McAnally-Hilgemann Racing 13 Daniel Hemric #19 McAnally-Hilgemann Racing 14 Morgen Baird #22 Reaume Brothers Racing 15 Dawson Sutton (R) #26 Rackley W.A.R. 16 Frankie Muniz (R) #33 Reaume Brothers Racing 17 Layne Riggs #34 Front Row Motorsports 18 Chandler Smith #38 Front Row Motorsports 19 Matt Mills #42 Niece Motorsports 20 Bayley Currey #44 Niece Motorsports 21 Kaden Honeycutt #45 Niece Motorsports 22 Stewart Friesen #52 Halmar Friesen Racing 23 Luke Baldwin #66 ThorSport Racing 24 Rajah Caruth #71 Spire Motorsports 25 Spencer Boyd #76 Freedom Racing Enterprises 26 Andrés Pérez de Lara (R) #77 Spire Motorsports 27 Connor Mosack (R) #81 McAnally-Hilgemann Racing 28 Matt Crafton #88 ThorSport Racing 29 Jack Wood #91 McAnally-Hilgemann Racing 30 Ty Majeski #98 ThorSport Racing 31 Ben Rhodes #99 ThorSport Racing

