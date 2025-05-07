Exciting young NASCAR star confirmed for more Cup Series races

NASCAR driver Jesse Love has been handed at least two more chances to race in the Cup Series this season.

The 20-year-old will compete with Richard Childress Racing when he races at Kansas Speedway this Sunday and again at Richmond Raceway on August 16, 2025.

The Xfinity Series star made his Cup Series debut at Bristol Motor Speedway for RCR last month, finishing 31st in the Food City 500 driving the No. 33 Chevy.

Love will be happy to be given a shot at redemption this week after crashing out of his second Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway last weekend, although that incident took place in the No. 62 car driving for Beard Motorsports, not RCR.

Jesse Love confirmed for Cup Series return

Love switched to the NASCAR Xfinity Series last year, driving the No. 2 Chevrolet Camaro SS for RCR, securing his first victory at Talladega Superspeedway.

The young prospect currently sits in fourth place in the 2025 Xfinity standings, once again with RCR, boasting 374 points.

"I'm looking forward to being back behind the wheel of the No. 33 C4 Ultimate Energy Chevrolet this weekend at Kansas," Love said in a statement from RCR.

"Kansas has been a great track for me throughout my career and to have the opportunity to run the Cup car consecutive weeks on a mile-and-a-half track is going to be valuable experience."

