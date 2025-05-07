NASCAR give update on race rumored to be moving outside US

NASCAR have revealed their verdict on the prospect of moving an important part of their schedule outside of the US.

It was announced on Tuesday that the 2026 season will end at Homestead-Miami for the first time since 2019, when the Championship race moved to Phoenix, and NASCAR also gave an update on the future of another race.

The season-opening Clash has found a couple of new homes in recent years, having moved from its long-time home at Daytona to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in 2022, and then to the Bowman Gray Stadium this year.

The 2026 venue for the exhibition race has still not been confirmed despite the success of this year's event, with some suggestions that the race could move out of the country.

Clash likely to remain in US 'next year'

Legendary Brazilian Formula 1 track Interlagos was thrown in the ring as a potential venue, but this week it was revealed that the race is overwhelmingly likely to remain on US soil...for at least one more year.

NASCAR Executive Vice President and Chief Venue & Racing Innovations Officer Ben Kennedy said: "I think as far as next year goes, more than likely it will stay domestic here in the United States.

"I wouldn't ever rule out international in the future, though. We have thoughts about a lot of it being prior to the season, in the off-season, an exhibition race. It's a great opportunity for us to bring NASCAR racing to other parts of the world.

"I think it's going to be something that we'll continue to consider, but at least for now we'll more than likely keep it domestic."

