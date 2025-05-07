close global

NASCAR Today: Kyle Larson expresses frustration as Cup Series rival SLAMMED in 'no respect' jibe

Kyle Larson has revealed his frustration with himself after failing to claim his third NASCAR Cup Series win of the year last Sunday.

NASCAR driver slams Cup Series rival for having 'no respect'

NASCAR Cup Series racer Ryan Preece has hit out at Carson Hocevar, following an incident at the Texas Motor Speedway last weekend.

NASCAR champion Kyle Larson could miss crucial part of Indy 500

Kyle Larson has revealed that he may miss a key part of the Indy500 weekend in order to compete in the NASCAR All-Star Race.

Joey Logano reacts to breaking NASCAR tie with 'great friend'

Three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano has revealed his pride at overtaking 'friend' Brad Keselowski in the all-time race winner list.

NASCAR champion defiant despite bad run of form

2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott has vowed to banish his poor form and get himself back into race-winning contention, and maybe even challenge for the championship.

F1 Standings

