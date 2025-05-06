NASCAR make huge Championship Race announcement with Phoenix DITCHED

NASCAR's Championship Weekend will move away from the Phoenix Raceway in the coming years, it has been announced.

While the 2025 championship races will be held there, 2026 will see a move to the Homestead-Miami circuit.

The NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race as well as the finales for the Xfinity Series and Truck Series will take place around the home of the Straight Talk Wireless 400 race.

On top of this, the Championship Weekend will alternate at different venues from 2026 onwards, with it yet to have been revealed where the 2027 race will take place, but with it having been confirmed that it won't be in Phoenix or Miami.

NASCAR announce alternating championship weekend venues

The Phoenix Raceway has hosted the Championship Race since 2020, but before that Homestead-Miami had hosted it between 2002-2019.

Phoenix will still host two Cup Series races in 2026, with a regular season and a playoff round, but NASCAR have stated that they are looking to provide fans around the US the chance to see a Championship Race.

In recent years, Team Penske have dominated, winning three consecutive Championship Races around the Phoenix Raceway, but a new venue may well shake up that dominance.

"Homestead-Miami Speedway has a history of competitive, championship racing that will provide nostalgia for veteran drivers and fans and exhilaration for NASCAR’s new generation," Ben Kennedy, chief venue & racing innovation officer said in an official statement.

"As we move forward, the rotating model will provide new challenges for competitors as well as opportunities for unique venues to host our loyal fans at NASCAR Championship Weekend."

NASCAR HEADLINES: Ross Chastain demoted in standings as Wallace reveals blame for Texas wreck

Related