NASCAR champion defiant despite bad run of form

2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott has vowed to banish his poor form and get himself back into race-winning contention, and maybe even challenge for the championship.

The 29-year-old has not won a Cup Series race since the 2024 Automotive 400 race, 37 races ago.

Elliott has only claimed eight victories since his championship-winning season, but is still in contention for this year's championship, sat up in fourth in the standings despite not having won a race.

The 19-time race winner finished 16th in the Wurth 400 race at the Texas Motor Speedway last weekend, and has now said that he has confidence that he and his team can bounce back to winning ways soon.

"Obviously, I would have loved to have had more points wins," Elliott said in his pre-race interview on Sunday. "Certainly the Clash was a great weekend for us, and while it wasn't a points win - and I'm very much aware of that - it wasn't like nobody was trying.

"For us, that was a great way to start the season, and we just have to keep building on it.

"We want more. We’re capable of more, and we just have high expectations of ourselves and we know what we're capable of.

"That's where we are proud of those good runs that we've had. But we know that there's more in the tank and that we can extract more out of our team and race results and lead some more laps and get ourselves in good position."

Elliott reveals path to success

Joey Logano ended up winning the race in Texas, from Ross Chastain and Ryan Blaney, but it was a poor performance from Elliott.

The 29-year-old had taken two tires to gain track position after the second stage, but did struggle to keep top-10 pace after that.

He finished 16th, but is still well above the playoff cut as we stand in the NASCAR Cup Series standings.

"All you can do when you're in this fight is just keep showing up," Elliott continued. "Continue to put the right amount of effort throughout the weekend to make sure you're prepared to show up on any given weekend and put together a solid day.

"But it's all got to go together. It all has to come together at the right time. I have to do my job. We've got to call good races on the box. We have to have good pit stops. It's all there. Obviously, we want more and we expect more."

