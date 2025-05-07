Joey Logano reacts to breaking NASCAR tie with 'great friend'

Three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano has revealed his pride at overtaking 'friend' Brad Keselowski in the all-time race winner list.

Logano won the Wurth 400 race last weekend at the Texas Motor Speedway, his 37th career victory, moving him up to a tie for 23rd place in the all-time race winners list.

The 34-year-old had to wait a little while for this victory, however, having not won since the 2024 Championship Race, sitting on 36 race wins, tied with Keselowski, for seven months.

2012 champion Keselowski is still racing in the sport, and claimed his 36th win last year at the Goodyear 400, and will be looking to rise up that all-time list in the time remaining in his career.

However, for Logano, there's a real chance that he can cement his name among some of the legends of the sport, already tied with iconic NASCAR racer Bobby Isaac in the all-time list of race winners.

"It’s really cool. I respect Brad as a driver a lot," Logano told media after the race. "Even more so as a person more than anything. So I consider him a great friend of mine, I don’t think there’s many people I trust as much as I do in Brad.

"It’s cool that we go out there and race with each other still, and we’re able to separate what we do on the racetrack and what our families are like.

"So, yeah, it’s neat to be racing against him for my whole career. We came in at the same time, you know. I always say he was a big part of getting me here to Team Penske. He was the one that told Roger that, You get Joey to drive. I owe a lot to him for saying that.

"Yeah, that’s always neat, and obviously Bobby Isaac is a legend in our sport. Yeah, it’s neat to keep climbing up through the record books. I don’t look at it that often. It’s cool to hear it, so thanks for telling me, but I feel like I still have a ways to go. So I don’t look at it a whole bunch, but racking up stats are cool.

Logano in contention for a fourth title

Logano is the reigning champion, having won the title last season for the third time. Now, he is looking to become one of only four drivers to have won four titles in the series, sat in ninth in the standings.

The American's first win of the season has entered him into the championship battle, and will give him confidence to threaten the likes of William Byron and Kyle Larson.

"You don’t know when your last win is or those type of things, but yeah, it’s neat to rack them up," Logano continued in his post-race interview.

"I always say there’s more important things than just racking wins up. You have to do something with them afterwards and make sure you make an impact in people’s lives the best way you can, but the wins definitely help do that."

