NASCAR driver slams Cup Series rival for having 'no respect'
NASCAR driver slams Cup Series rival for having 'no respect'
NASCAR Cup Series racer Ryan Preece has hit out at Carson Hocevar, following an incident at the Texas Motor Speedway last weekend.
Preece's RFK Racing Ford ended up in the fence during a thrilling race that was eventually won by Joey Logano after going to overtime.
34-year-old Preece was classified 29th in the Wurth 400 after the race, and now sits down in 18th in the Cup Series standings, one place behind Hocevar, who was classified 24th during Sunday's race.
Preece has previously been rather critical of Hocevar's driving style, and has now taken another swipe at the No. 77 Chevrolet, suggesting that he will soon get his comeuppance.
"I think I know who it was, I think it was the 77," Preece told Fox Sports after the race.
"It's alright, he just seems to be proving me right over and over again. So really fast race car, but just got ran into the fence by somebody who has no respect for his equipment, anyone else's equipment, and any other driver out there, so he'll have his day."
Hocevar's historic weekend
The brilliant Hocevar is stirring things up in the Cup Series, aged just 22. The American became the youngest pole sitter at the Texas track in history with his time of 28.175 seconds which beat William Byron to top spot.
That was the first Busch Light Pole Award of Hocevar's short career, and the youngster is making waves in the series.
However, his driving style has begun to rub some of his rivals up the wrong way, with his no fear, elbows out approach ruffling some feathers.
Ryan Preece upset with Carson Hocevar after that wreck. @NASCARONFOX pic.twitter.com/mP6mwghAtp— Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) May 4, 2025
NASCAR HEADLINES: Ross Chastain demoted in standings as Wallace reveals blame for Texas wreck
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Lewis Hamilton tells Ferrari boss to 'calm down' in tense exchange
- 34 minutes ago
NASCAR driver slams Cup Series rival for having 'no respect'
- 2 uur geleden
Kyle Larson reveals frustration after Cup Series failure
- 3 uur geleden
NASCAR Today: Ross Chastain demoted in standings as Wallace reveals blame for Texas wreck
- Today 13:00
F1 Today: Team to axe driver before next race as Norris sends Verstappen warning
- Today 12:00
George Russell reveals health issue at Miami Grand Prix
- Today 03:00
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
- GP ITALY 16 - 18 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul