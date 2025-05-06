NASCAR driver slams Cup Series rival for having 'no respect'

NASCAR Cup Series racer Ryan Preece has hit out at Carson Hocevar, following an incident at the Texas Motor Speedway last weekend.

Preece's RFK Racing Ford ended up in the fence during a thrilling race that was eventually won by Joey Logano after going to overtime.

34-year-old Preece was classified 29th in the Wurth 400 after the race, and now sits down in 18th in the Cup Series standings, one place behind Hocevar, who was classified 24th during Sunday's race.

Preece has previously been rather critical of Hocevar's driving style, and has now taken another swipe at the No. 77 Chevrolet, suggesting that he will soon get his comeuppance.

"I think I know who it was, I think it was the 77," Preece told Fox Sports after the race.

"It's alright, he just seems to be proving me right over and over again. So really fast race car, but just got ran into the fence by somebody who has no respect for his equipment, anyone else's equipment, and any other driver out there, so he'll have his day."

Hocevar's historic weekend

The brilliant Hocevar is stirring things up in the Cup Series, aged just 22. The American became the youngest pole sitter at the Texas track in history with his time of 28.175 seconds which beat William Byron to top spot.

That was the first Busch Light Pole Award of Hocevar's short career, and the youngster is making waves in the series.

However, his driving style has begun to rub some of his rivals up the wrong way, with his no fear, elbows out approach ruffling some feathers.

Ryan Preece upset with Carson Hocevar after that wreck. ⁦@NASCARONFOX⁩ pic.twitter.com/mP6mwghAtp — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) May 4, 2025

