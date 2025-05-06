Kyle Larson reveals frustration after Cup Series failure

Kyle Larson has revealed his frustration with himself after failing to claim his third NASCAR Cup Series win of the year last Sunday.

The 2021 Cup Series champion spent a number of the late caution restarts at or near the front of the race, but eventually finished in fourth place behind Joey Logano, Ross Chastain and Ryan Blaney.

The result ultimately won't matter much in the grand scheme of Larson's season with his playoff place already secure, with the #5 car driver admitting that the day was still a positive for his team.

The 32-year-old also stepped into an Xfinity Series car over the weekend to replace Connor Zilisch, winning for the second time in the series on the year.

Larson: I lost control of Texas Cup Series race

Speaking after the race, he said: "[Michael] McDowell just did a really good job of timing the restarts. He left pretty much when I did, and he had a push behind him. He got clear to the lead and I just lost control of the race there. It was a bummer to do that. If I could have kept the lead, we would have been hard to beat in clean air like that.

"Just a little frustrated with myself, but all-in-all, it was a good points day for us today. The No. 5 Valvoline Chevrolet team did a great job today. The car was good. We'll just study it and try to do a better job next time."

Larson also admitted enjoying his impromptu return to the Xfinity Series, saying: "Yeah, there was a lot of survival throughout that race. Just dodging some wrecks, and the balance – we had to work on (it) quite a bit. It was fun. I felt like my car – if I could ever get to the lead, I could stretch out.

"But I just couldn't get by Justin [Allgaier]. He was doing a good job of just running where I needed to be. But thanks to JRM for letting me come run this thing here today. Obviously, wish Connor was in the car but it means a lot that they thought of me to call up and run this thing."

