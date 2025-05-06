NASCAR Today: Ross Chastain demoted in standings as Wallace reveals blame for Texas wreck

The latest 2025 NASCAR Cup Series standings are in after a dramatic race at Texas, but it's bad news for Ross Chastain.

Bubba Wallace sarcastically reveals blame for NASCAR Cup Series wreck

Bubba Wallace has revealed the party responsible for his wreck at the Texas Motor Speedway this weekend, in sarcastic comments after the race.

Joey Logano reveals amazing NASCAR Cup Series prediction made to wife

Joey Logano has revealed that he made a prediction to his wife about this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas.

NASCAR star Ryan Blaney slams 'dumb decisions' after losing out at Texas

Ryan Blaney has blamed 'dumb decisions' for his winless start to 2025 continuing this weekend at the Texas Motor Speedway.

Kyle Larson makes hard-to-believe claim about insane racing schedule

Kyle Larson has claimed to be the busiest driver in the sport, as he moves into a hectic month of May, but insisted he feels at his best when following one of the wildest schedules in motorsport.

