close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
NASCAR Today: Ross Chastain demoted in standings as Wallace reveals blame for Texas wreck

NASCAR Today: Ross Chastain demoted in standings as Wallace reveals blame for Texas wreck

NASCAR Today: Ross Chastain demoted in standings as Wallace reveals blame for Texas wreck

NASCAR Today: Ross Chastain demoted in standings as Wallace reveals blame for Texas wreck

The latest 2025 NASCAR Cup Series standings are in after a dramatic race at Texas, but it's bad news for Ross Chastain.

➡️ READ MORE

Bubba Wallace sarcastically reveals blame for NASCAR Cup Series wreck

Bubba Wallace has revealed the party responsible for his wreck at the Texas Motor Speedway this weekend, in sarcastic comments after the race.

➡️ READ MORE

Joey Logano reveals amazing NASCAR Cup Series prediction made to wife

Joey Logano has revealed that he made a prediction to his wife about this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR star Ryan Blaney slams 'dumb decisions' after losing out at Texas

Ryan Blaney has blamed 'dumb decisions' for his winless start to 2025 continuing this weekend at the Texas Motor Speedway.

➡️ READ MORE

Kyle Larson makes hard-to-believe claim about insane racing schedule

Kyle Larson has claimed to be the busiest driver in the sport, as he moves into a hectic month of May, but insisted he feels at his best when following one of the wildest schedules in motorsport.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

NASCAR Cup Series Joey Logano Ryan Blaney Bubba Wallace Ross Chastain Texas Motor Speedway
NASCAR driver slams Cup Series rival for having 'no respect'
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR driver slams Cup Series rival for having 'no respect'

  • 2 uur geleden
Kyle Larson reveals frustration after Cup Series failure
NASCAR Cup Series

Kyle Larson reveals frustration after Cup Series failure

  • 3 uur geleden

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Lewis Hamilton tells Ferrari boss to 'calm down' in tense exchange

  • 34 minutes ago
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR driver slams Cup Series rival for having 'no respect'

  • 2 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series

Kyle Larson reveals frustration after Cup Series failure

  • 3 uur geleden
NASCAR Today

NASCAR Today: Ross Chastain demoted in standings as Wallace reveals blame for Texas wreck

  • Today 13:00
F1 Today

F1 Today: Team to axe driver before next race as Norris sends Verstappen warning

  • Today 12:00
Formula 1

George Russell reveals health issue at Miami Grand Prix

  • Today 03:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x