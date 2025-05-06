Bubba Wallace sarcastically reveals blame for NASCAR Cup Series wreck

Bubba Wallace has revealed the party responsible for his wreck at the Texas Motor Speedway this weekend, in sarcastic comments after the race.

Wallace has had a number of strong races this year, with four top-ten finishes including a pair of thirds, but has suffered misfortune late on in some others.

The driver of the #23 is still searching for his first Cup Series win since 2022, having missed the playoffs last year by a narrow margin after another series of close shaves.

Wallace was running just ahead of eventual race winner Joey Logano when his 23XI Racing car got loose, spinning down the track and catching up Alex Bowman, AJ Allmendinger, Noah Gragson and Chad Finchum to greater and lesser extents for the biggest wreck of the day.

Wallace: I got bit by my own mistake

Asked if he took responsibility for the wreck, Wallace dialled the sarcasm up to 11 to say: “For sure. No, I blame it on my team. It’s never the driver’s fault. The fans are going to have a field day with that one.”

He then clarified for the hard of understanding that it was his error which led to one of the race's 12 cautions. “Yeah, it’s chaos when you come here to Texas,” he said. “So, I just had a lapse. It doesn’t take much to get you off your rhythm, and I got bit by my own mistake.”

Logano took the race win from Ross Chastain and Ryan Blaney in overtime, putting the reigning champion into the playoffs after a scruffy start to the season.

The three-time Cup Series champ was coming into the race off the back of disappointment in Talladega, having been disqualified from fifth place for a technical infringement after post-race inspections.

