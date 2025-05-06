Kyle Larson makes hard-to-believe claim about insane racing schedule

Kyle Larson has claimed to be the busiest driver in the sport, as he moves into a hectic month of May, but insisted he feels at his best when following one of the wildest schedules in motorsport.

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion is set to be behind the wheel an absurd amount this month, potentially competing in five different racing series inside four weeks.

Included in a schedule which features five High Limit Racing events, the series he owns, Larson has already sat in for Connor Zilisch in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and appears likely to replace Zilisch in this week's Truck Series race at Kansas.

That Truck Series race will be followed by his second Cup race of the month, before he jets off to Indianapolis for Indy 500 practice and qualifying. Even that isn't the end of things though – he'll leave Indy 500 qualifying before the Fast Six and head to the NASCAR All-Star race at the North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway, before more Indy 500 practice and then a rapid back-and-forth between Indianapolis and Charlotte for the Indy 500 drivers' briefing, Coca-Cola 600 qualifying, then the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 races themselves.

And...breathe.

Larson: Nobody races more than me

For all of that, Larson insisted this weekend that this is actually his easiest stretch of the year because he's on the move so much, saying: "Everybody thinks it's like back-and-forth every day, but it honestly is as easy of a schedule as I get all year because I'm never in a place for six days in a row. So it's honestly really nice."

One dilemma he's forced into by the schedule will come up if he qualifies for the Fast Six at Indy 500 qualifying though, with timings meaning that he'd have no way to make it to the $1 million All-Star Race in time, revealing: "I think that I would miss the Fast Six and go to the All-Star Race. It's important to race it. It's a lot of money on the line.

"Sure it'd be great if you had an opportunity to get the pole, but I'd rather race for a million dollars [at the all-star event], I think, and start sixth. You never really know how it's going to go. We’ve got to make sure our car is fast enough to even worry about all that."

He added: "Nobody races as much as me, so I think there's something to be said to that, being in great shape. And also when I'm not racing, I try to stay physically active and working out, doing those things and try to eat somewhat healthy. That can be difficult at times. I feel good about where I'm at."

