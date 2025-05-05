Joey Logano reveals amazing NASCAR Cup Series prediction made to wife

Joey Logano has revealed that he made a prediction to his wife about this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas.

The reigning champion was stinging last week after being disqualified from his best finish of the season at Talladega thanks to a loose bolt on his rear spoiler, but bounced back to take his first victory of 2025 just seven days later.

A chaotic race at the Texas Motor Speedway saw 12 cautions brought out and one overtime period, with the three-time Cup Series champion becoming the ninth different driver to win in the last nine races at the circuit.

Logano held off Ross Chastain to claim the win and head to victory road, revealing in a press conference after the race that he predicted the win to his wife after the pain of the previous week's DQ.

Logano: Any time you kick us down we get stronger

Asked whether the result erased the negativity of Talladega, he said: "I mean, there’s always a story next week, right? I told my wife last week before we left, I said, Watch, we’ll go win this one. It’s just how we do stuff.

"Any time you kick us down, I feel like we come back ten times harder, whatever that is in us. Definitely had a fast car today, and like I said, it’s nice to change the storyline."

The 400 mile race contained ten cautions for incident in addition to the two stage-end cautions, with a couple of particularly big wrecks – and Logano was asked whether he'd predicted that to his wife as well.

"I didn’t tell her that part," he admitted. "I didn’t know that, but I just know how this sport works, right? That’s why you got to just brush some stuff off. Last week, did it suck? Yeah. It’s a long week, but you know that next Sunday presents the opportunity for redemption. We did that today."

