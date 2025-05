NASCAR Today: Mass of Cup Series penalties announced as Denny Hamlin car catches fire in Texas

NASCAR officials were kept especially busy during Sunday's Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, with a total of 43 in-race infractions confirmed.

Denny Hamlin's car catches fire at Texas in dramatic incident

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway saw a dramatic incident on Sunday when Denny Hamlin's No.11 car caught fire.

NASCAR Results Today: Logano battles Team Penske team-mate as dramatic Texas race goes to overtime

After 267 laps of NASCAR Cup Series action, and overtime for good measure, reigning champion Joey Logano has won the 2025 Wurth 400.

Kyle Busch aiming to replicate NASCAR rival's success after important milestone

Two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has admitted that he wants to emulate NASCAR rival Denny Hamlin.

Denny Hamlin issues NASCAR 'arms race' warning

Cup Series star Denny Hamlin has warned of a NASCAR 'arms race' if a huge change to the All-Star race is made.

