Ross Chastain demoted after Texas race despite second place finish
The latest 2025 NASCAR Cup Series standings are in after a dramatic race at Texas, but it's bad news for Ross Chastain.
The Trackhouse Racing star had an excellent day at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, bringing his No. 1 Chevrolet home in second and falling just short of the win after a late charge to the front.
Despite this, Chastain has actually lost ground in the Cup Series standings, falling from 10th to 11th. This has happened due to Wurth 400 winner Joey Logano jumping two spots from 11th to 9th, demoting Chastain in the process.
Chastain was not the only driver in the top 10 to be demoted, however, with Bubba Wallace and Alex Bowman also falling by one spot each in the standings following Sunday's race.
Elsewhere, Hendrick Motorsports continue to dominate the standings, with William Byron leading the way ahead of Kyle Larson, and Chase Elliott not too far behind in fourth.
Meanwhile, Denny Hamlin retains third despite his Texas DNF after his car caught fire, whilst 23XI star Tyler Reddick rounds out the top five heading into next weekend's action at Kansas.
With that said, let's take a look at the latest Cup Series standings in full.
NASCAR Cup Series standings after Texas
|Rank
|Driver
|Car No
|Team
|Points (Stage)
|1
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|421 (107)
|2
|Kyle Larson
|5
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|408 (108)
|3
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|338 (66)
|4
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|338 (56)
|5
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|23XI Racing Toyota
|337 (76)
|6
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|335 (48)
|7
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske Ford
|313 (95)
|8
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23XI Racing Toyota
|306 (100)
|9
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske Ford
|288 (72)
|10
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|284 (74)
|11
|Ross Chastain
|1
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|281 (19)
|12
|Chris Buescher
|17
|RFK Racing Ford
|255 (26)
|13
|Chase Briscoe
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|245 (16)
|14
|Austin Cindric
|2
|Team Penske Ford
|241 (75)
|15
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|47
|Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
|240 (22)
|16
|Kyle Busch
|8
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|228 (17)
|17
|Carson Hocevar
|77
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|219 (50)
|18
|Ryan Preece
|60
|RFK Racing Ford
|217 (38)
|19
|AJ Allmendinger
|16
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|217 (35)
|20
|Michael McDowell
|71
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|214 (10)
|21
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|212 (4)
|22
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|208 (20)
|23
|John H. Nemechek
|42
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|207 (8)
|24
|Josh Berry
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing Ford
|206 (42)
|25
|Daniel Suárez
|99
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|206 (16)
|26
|Zane Smith
|38
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|203 (6)
|27
|Todd Gilliland
|34
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|202 (19)
|28
|Justin Haley
|7
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|200 (15)
|29
|Erik Jones
|43
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|191 (16)
|30
|Ty Dillon
|10
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|186 (12)
|31
|Noah Gragson
|4
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|158 (3)
|32
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|RFK Racing Ford
|142 (21)
|33
|Riley Herbst
|35
|23XI Racing Toyota
|141 (2)
|34
|Cole Custer
|41
|Haas Factory Team Ford
|127 (2)
|35
|Shane van Gisbergen
|88
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|121 (14)
|36
|Cody Ware
|51
|Rick Ware Racing Ford
|61 (3)
|37
|Jimmie Johnson
|84
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|34 (0)
|38
|Corey LaJoie
|01
|Rick Ware Racing Ford
|24 (5)
|39
|JJ Yeley
|44
|NY Racing Team Chevrolet
|9 (0)
|40
|Katherine Legge
|78
|Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
|7 (0)
|41
|Chandler Smith
|66
|Garage 66 Ford
|2 (0)
|42
|Burt Myers
|50
|Team AmeriVet Chevrolet
|1 (0)
|43
|Chad Finchum
|66
|Garage 66 Ford
|1 (0)
|44
|Martin Truex Jr
|56
|Tricon Garage Toyota
|1 (0)
