Ross Chastain demoted after Texas race despite second place finish

The latest 2025 NASCAR Cup Series standings are in after a dramatic race at Texas, but it's bad news for Ross Chastain.

The Trackhouse Racing star had an excellent day at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, bringing his No. 1 Chevrolet home in second and falling just short of the win after a late charge to the front.

Despite this, Chastain has actually lost ground in the Cup Series standings, falling from 10th to 11th. This has happened due to Wurth 400 winner Joey Logano jumping two spots from 11th to 9th, demoting Chastain in the process.

Chastain was not the only driver in the top 10 to be demoted, however, with Bubba Wallace and Alex Bowman also falling by one spot each in the standings following Sunday's race.

Elsewhere, Hendrick Motorsports continue to dominate the standings, with William Byron leading the way ahead of Kyle Larson, and Chase Elliott not too far behind in fourth.

Meanwhile, Denny Hamlin retains third despite his Texas DNF after his car caught fire, whilst 23XI star Tyler Reddick rounds out the top five heading into next weekend's action at Kansas.

With that said, let's take a look at the latest Cup Series standings in full.

NASCAR Cup Series standings after Texas

Rank Driver Car No Team Points (Stage) 1 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 421 (107) 2 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 408 (108) 3 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 338 (66) 4 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 338 (56) 5 Tyler Reddick 45 23XI Racing Toyota 337 (76) 6 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 335 (48) 7 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske Ford 313 (95) 8 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing Toyota 306 (100) 9 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske Ford 288 (72) 10 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 284 (74) 11 Ross Chastain 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 281 (19) 12 Chris Buescher 17 RFK Racing Ford 255 (26) 13 Chase Briscoe 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 245 (16) 14 Austin Cindric 2 Team Penske Ford 241 (75) 15 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 240 (22) 16 Kyle Busch 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 228 (17) 17 Carson Hocevar 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 219 (50) 18 Ryan Preece 60 RFK Racing Ford 217 (38) 19 AJ Allmendinger 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 217 (35) 20 Michael McDowell 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 214 (10) 21 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 212 (4) 22 Ty Gibbs 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 208 (20) 23 John H. Nemechek 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 207 (8) 24 Josh Berry 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 206 (42) 25 Daniel Suárez 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 206 (16) 26 Zane Smith 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 203 (6) 27 Todd Gilliland 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 202 (19) 28 Justin Haley 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 200 (15) 29 Erik Jones 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 191 (16) 30 Ty Dillon 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 186 (12) 31 Noah Gragson 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 158 (3) 32 Brad Keselowski 6 RFK Racing Ford 142 (21) 33 Riley Herbst 35 23XI Racing Toyota 141 (2) 34 Cole Custer 41 Haas Factory Team Ford 127 (2) 35 Shane van Gisbergen 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 121 (14) 36 Cody Ware 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford 61 (3) 37 Jimmie Johnson 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 34 (0) 38 Corey LaJoie 01 Rick Ware Racing Ford 24 (5) 39 JJ Yeley 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet 9 (0) 40 Katherine Legge 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 7 (0) 41 Chandler Smith 66 Garage 66 Ford 2 (0) 42 Burt Myers 50 Team AmeriVet Chevrolet 1 (0) 43 Chad Finchum 66 Garage 66 Ford 1 (0) 44 Martin Truex Jr 56 Tricon Garage Toyota 1 (0)

