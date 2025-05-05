Denny Hamlin's car catches fire at Texas in dramatic incident

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway saw a dramatic incident on Sunday when Denny Hamlin's No.11 car caught fire.

It was a largely uneventful start to the first stage of the Wurth 400, but on lap 75, Hamlin experienced an engine blowout, taking to the inside of the track as he looked to bring his car back to the garage.

However, as he did so, flames began to erupt from underneath the No. 11 Toyota, with Hamlin forced to park up and exit the vehicle as a cloud of black smoke engulfed the vehicle.

Fortunately, Hamlin was unharmed in the incident, with NASCAR confirming during the race that he had been evaluated and released from the infield medical center.

Denny Hamlin speaks out on car fire

Speaking after the incident, Hamlin said: "It was blowing up for about a lap or so before it really detonated,"

"I was trying to keep it off to keep it from full detonating, that was [so] they can diagnose exactly what happened to it.

"It's tough to say exactly what it is, but they'll go back and look at it and we'll find out in a few weeks."

Hamlin's DNF meant that he was classified as 38th in Sunday's race, although despite that, he has retained third spot in the Cup Series standings.

Reigning Cup Series champion Joey Logano went on to win the race, taking the lead in overtime following the 12th caution of the day.

