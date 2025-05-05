NASCAR officials kept busy at Texas as huge number of in-race penalties confirmed
NASCAR officials were kept especially busy during Sunday's Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, with a total of 43 in-race infractions confirmed.
Team Penske star Joey Logano won the Wurth 400, passing team-mate Ryan Blaney to take the lead in overtime after the 12th caution of the day.
Those cautions saw plenty of activity down pit road, including before it had officially opened, with 25 penalties handed out for this infraction.
Elsewhere, nine drivers were punished for speeding on pit road, including the likes of Blaney, Erik Jones, Chase Briscoe and Bubba Wallace.
A further three penalties were handed out for commitment line violations at Texas, whilst single penalties were given for; Crew member(s) over the wall too soon, a Safety violation, Vehicle interference, Removing equipment from assigned pit area, Pitting out of assigned pit box, and a tire violation.
Please see below for the full list of infractions, as confirmed by NASCAR.
NASCAR Cup Series Texas infractions and penalties
Speeding on pit road
|Driver
|Car No.
|Lap
|Infraction
|Penalty
|John Hunter Nemechek
|42
|22
|Speeding on pit road
|Tail End
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|22
|Speeding on pit road
|Tail End
|Justin Haley
|7
|83
|Speeding on pit road
|Tail End
|Erik Jones
|43
|83
|Speeding on pit road
|Tail End
|Michael McDowell
|71
|127
|Speeding on pit road
|Tail End
|Cody Ware
|51
|127
|Speeding on pit road
|Tail End
|Riley Herbst
|35
|89
|Speeding on pit road
|Tail End
|Chase Briscoe
|19
|122
|Speeding on pit road
|Tail End
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|181
|Speeding on pit road
|Pass Thru
Commitment Line Violation
|Driver
|Car No.
|Lap
|Infraction
|Penalty
|Chase Briscoe
|19
|88
|Commitment Line Violation
|Tail End
|Chris Buescher
|17
|162
|Commitment Line Violation
|Tail End
|Kyle Busch
|8
|229
|Commitment Line Violation
|Tail End
Crewmember(s) Over the Wall Too Soon
|Driver
|Car No.
|Lap
|Infraction
|Penalty
|Ty Dillon
|10
|22
|Crewmember(s) over the wall too soon
|Tail End
Safety Violation
|Driver
|Car No.
|Lap
|Infraction
|Penalty
|Christopher Bell
|20
|83
|Safety violation
|Tail End
Vehicle Interference
|Driver
|Car No.
|Lap
|Infraction
|Penalty
|Erik Jones
|43
|127
|Vehicle interference
|Tail End
Removing Equipment From Assigned Pit Area
|Driver
|Car No.
|Lap
|Infraction
|Penalty
|Zane Smith
|38
|127
|Removing equipment from assigned pit area
|Tail End
Tire Violation
|Driver
|Car No.
|Lap
|Infraction
|Penalty
|Riley Herbst
|35
|167
|Tire violation
|Tail End
Pitting Out of Assigned Pit Box
|Driver
|Car No.
|Lap
|Infraction
|Penalty
|Michael McDowell
|71
|168
|Pitting out of assigned pit box
|Tail End
Pitting Before Pit Road is Open
|Driver
|Car No.
|Lap
|Infraction
|Penalty
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|24
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|Ty Dillon
|10
|24
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|Ty Dillon
|10
|92
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|Justin Haley
|7
|86
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|Chase Briscoe
|19
|88
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|Riley Herbst
|35
|89
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|Justin Haley
|7
|92
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|Anthony Alfredo
|62
|92
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|Josh Berry
|21
|126
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|Michael McDowell
|71
|130
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|Cody Ware
|51
|130
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|Zane Smith
|38
|130
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|Michael McDowell
|71
|170
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|Cody Ware
|51
|170
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|172
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|AJ Allmendinger
|16
|172
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|Noah Gragson
|4
|172
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|Alex Bowman
|48
|172
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|Chase Briscoe
|19
|177
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|Kyle Busch
|8
|229
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|Kyle Busch
|8
|229
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|Carson Hocevar
|77
|237
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|Ryan Preece
|60
|237
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|Cody Ware
|51
|237
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|Cole Custer
|41
|247
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
