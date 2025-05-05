NASCAR officials kept busy at Texas as huge number of in-race penalties confirmed

NASCAR officials were kept especially busy during Sunday's Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, with a total of 43 in-race infractions confirmed.

Team Penske star Joey Logano won the Wurth 400, passing team-mate Ryan Blaney to take the lead in overtime after the 12th caution of the day.

Those cautions saw plenty of activity down pit road, including before it had officially opened, with 25 penalties handed out for this infraction.

Elsewhere, nine drivers were punished for speeding on pit road, including the likes of Blaney, Erik Jones, Chase Briscoe and Bubba Wallace.

A further three penalties were handed out for commitment line violations at Texas, whilst single penalties were given for; Crew member(s) over the wall too soon, a Safety violation, Vehicle interference, Removing equipment from assigned pit area, Pitting out of assigned pit box, and a tire violation.

Please see below for the full list of infractions, as confirmed by NASCAR.

READ MORE: NASCAR Results Today: Logano battles Team Penske team-mate as dramatic Texas race goes to overtime

NASCAR Cup Series Texas infractions and penalties

Speeding on pit road

Driver Car No. Lap Infraction Penalty John Hunter Nemechek 42 22 Speeding on pit road Tail End Ryan Blaney 12 22 Speeding on pit road Tail End Justin Haley 7 83 Speeding on pit road Tail End Erik Jones 43 83 Speeding on pit road Tail End Michael McDowell 71 127 Speeding on pit road Tail End Cody Ware 51 127 Speeding on pit road Tail End Riley Herbst 35 89 Speeding on pit road Tail End Chase Briscoe 19 122 Speeding on pit road Tail End Bubba Wallace 23 181 Speeding on pit road Pass Thru

Commitment Line Violation

Driver Car No. Lap Infraction Penalty Chase Briscoe 19 88 Commitment Line Violation Tail End Chris Buescher 17 162 Commitment Line Violation Tail End Kyle Busch 8 229 Commitment Line Violation Tail End

Crewmember(s) Over the Wall Too Soon

Driver Car No. Lap Infraction Penalty Ty Dillon 10 22 Crewmember(s) over the wall too soon Tail End

Safety Violation

Driver Car No. Lap Infraction Penalty Christopher Bell 20 83 Safety violation Tail End

Vehicle Interference

Driver Car No. Lap Infraction Penalty Erik Jones 43 127 Vehicle interference Tail End

Removing Equipment From Assigned Pit Area

Driver Car No. Lap Infraction Penalty Zane Smith 38 127 Removing equipment from assigned pit area Tail End

Tire Violation

Driver Car No. Lap Infraction Penalty Riley Herbst 35 167 Tire violation Tail End

Pitting Out of Assigned Pit Box

Driver Car No. Lap Infraction Penalty Michael McDowell 71 168 Pitting out of assigned pit box Tail End

Pitting Before Pit Road is Open

Driver Car No. Lap Infraction Penalty Denny Hamlin 11 24 Pitting before pit road is open Tail End Ty Dillon 10 24 Pitting before pit road is open Tail End Ty Dillon 10 92 Pitting before pit road is open Tail End Justin Haley 7 86 Pitting before pit road is open Tail End Chase Briscoe 19 88 Pitting before pit road is open Tail End Riley Herbst 35 89 Pitting before pit road is open Tail End Justin Haley 7 92 Pitting before pit road is open Tail End Anthony Alfredo 62 92 Pitting before pit road is open Tail End Josh Berry 21 126 Pitting before pit road is open Tail End Michael McDowell 71 130 Pitting before pit road is open Tail End Cody Ware 51 130 Pitting before pit road is open Tail End Zane Smith 38 130 Pitting before pit road is open Tail End Michael McDowell 71 170 Pitting before pit road is open Tail End Cody Ware 51 170 Pitting before pit road is open Tail End Bubba Wallace 23 172 Pitting before pit road is open Tail End AJ Allmendinger 16 172 Pitting before pit road is open Tail End Noah Gragson 4 172 Pitting before pit road is open Tail End Alex Bowman 48 172 Pitting before pit road is open Tail End Chase Briscoe 19 177 Pitting before pit road is open Tail End Kyle Busch 8 229 Pitting before pit road is open Tail End Kyle Busch 8 229 Pitting before pit road is open Tail End Carson Hocevar 77 237 Pitting before pit road is open Tail End Ryan Preece 60 237 Pitting before pit road is open Tail End Cody Ware 51 237 Pitting before pit road is open Tail End Cole Custer 41 247 Pitting before pit road is open Tail End

READ MORE: Chase Elliott offers career switch verdict as star quizzed on NASCAR retirement

Related