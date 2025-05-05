close global

NASCAR officials kept busy at Texas as huge number of in-race penalties confirmed

NASCAR officials were kept especially busy during Sunday's Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, with a total of 43 in-race infractions confirmed.

Team Penske star Joey Logano won the Wurth 400, passing team-mate Ryan Blaney to take the lead in overtime after the 12th caution of the day.

Those cautions saw plenty of activity down pit road, including before it had officially opened, with 25 penalties handed out for this infraction.

Elsewhere, nine drivers were punished for speeding on pit road, including the likes of Blaney, Erik Jones, Chase Briscoe and Bubba Wallace.

A further three penalties were handed out for commitment line violations at Texas, whilst single penalties were given for; Crew member(s) over the wall too soon, a Safety violation, Vehicle interference, Removing equipment from assigned pit area, Pitting out of assigned pit box, and a tire violation.

Please see below for the full list of infractions, as confirmed by NASCAR.

NASCAR Cup Series Texas infractions and penalties

Speeding on pit road

Driver Car No. Lap Infraction Penalty
John Hunter Nemechek4222Speeding on pit roadTail End
Ryan Blaney1222Speeding on pit roadTail End
Justin Haley783Speeding on pit roadTail End
Erik Jones4383Speeding on pit roadTail End
Michael McDowell71127Speeding on pit roadTail End
Cody Ware51127Speeding on pit roadTail End
Riley Herbst3589Speeding on pit roadTail End
Chase Briscoe19122Speeding on pit roadTail End
Bubba Wallace23181Speeding on pit roadPass Thru

Commitment Line Violation

Driver Car No. Lap Infraction Penalty
Chase Briscoe1988Commitment Line ViolationTail End
Chris Buescher17162Commitment Line ViolationTail End
Kyle Busch8229Commitment Line ViolationTail End

Crewmember(s) Over the Wall Too Soon

Driver Car No. Lap Infraction Penalty
Ty Dillon1022Crewmember(s) over the wall too soonTail End

Safety Violation

Driver Car No. Lap Infraction Penalty
Christopher Bell2083Safety violationTail End

Vehicle Interference

Driver Car No. Lap Infraction Penalty
Erik Jones43127Vehicle interferenceTail End

Removing Equipment From Assigned Pit Area

Driver Car No. Lap Infraction Penalty
Zane Smith38127Removing equipment from assigned pit areaTail End

Tire Violation

Driver Car No. Lap Infraction Penalty
Riley Herbst35167Tire violationTail End

Pitting Out of Assigned Pit Box

Driver Car No. Lap Infraction Penalty
Michael McDowell71168Pitting out of assigned pit boxTail End

Pitting Before Pit Road is Open

Driver Car No. Lap Infraction Penalty
Denny Hamlin1124Pitting before pit road is openTail End
Ty Dillon1024Pitting before pit road is openTail End
Ty Dillon1092Pitting before pit road is openTail End
Justin Haley786Pitting before pit road is openTail End
Chase Briscoe1988Pitting before pit road is openTail End
Riley Herbst3589Pitting before pit road is openTail End
Justin Haley792Pitting before pit road is openTail End
Anthony Alfredo6292Pitting before pit road is openTail End
Josh Berry21126Pitting before pit road is openTail End
Michael McDowell71130Pitting before pit road is openTail End
Cody Ware51130Pitting before pit road is openTail End
Zane Smith38130Pitting before pit road is openTail End
Michael McDowell71170Pitting before pit road is openTail End
Cody Ware51170Pitting before pit road is openTail End
Bubba Wallace23172Pitting before pit road is openTail End
AJ Allmendinger16172Pitting before pit road is openTail End
Noah Gragson4172Pitting before pit road is openTail End
Alex Bowman48172Pitting before pit road is openTail End
Chase Briscoe19177Pitting before pit road is openTail End
Kyle Busch8229Pitting before pit road is openTail End
Kyle Busch8229Pitting before pit road is openTail End
Carson Hocevar77237Pitting before pit road is openTail End
Ryan Preece60237Pitting before pit road is openTail End
Cody Ware51237Pitting before pit road is openTail End
Cole Custer41247Pitting before pit road is openTail End

