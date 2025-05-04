NASCAR Results Today: Denny Hamlin’s car catches fire at Texas as Team Penske star takes early win

The first results are in from the NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, with Austin Cindric taking the stage one victory in the Wurth 400.

Cindric was last week’s winner at Talladega and has got off to an excellent start in Sunday’s race, leading the way after what was a largely uneventful 80 laps.

That all changed on lap 75, however, with Denny Hamlin losing power and his No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota catching flames as he crept around the 1.5-mile track.

Naturally, the caution was thrown, with the stage ending behind the pace car as the flames were put out and the car was cleared off the track.

Fortunately, Hamlin was unharmed, with NASCAR announcing that he had been released and given the all clear by the medical center shortly after the incident.

Behind Cindric, Tyler Reddick has looked strong in the No. 45 Toyota, whilst Josh Berry, Kyle Larson and Chris Buescher rounded out the top five at the end of the stage.

A big mechanical problem on @dennyhamlin's No. 11 machine.



He climbed from the vehicle following the slide. pic.twitter.com/FYY5EUf0ZF — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 4, 2025

Further results to follow...

NASCAR Cup Series: Texas Stage 1 results

Position Driver Car No. Team 1 Austin Cindric 2 Team Penske Ford 2 Tyler Reddick 45 23XI Racing Toyota 3 Josh Berry 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 4 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 5 Chris Buescher 17 RFK Racing Ford 6 Carson Hocevar 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 7 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 8 Ty Gibbs 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 9 Michael McDowell 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Erik Jones 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

How many laps is the NASCAR Texas race?

The NASCAR Texas race requires 267 laps to complete.

What time is the NASCAR Texas race?

The race will be at 3:30 PM ET.

What channel is the 2025 NASCAR Texas race on?

FS1 will broadcast the race with radio coverage from PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Where is the NASCAR Texas race located?

The NASCAR Texas race will be held at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas.

How many miles is the NASCAR Texas race?

The NASCAR Texas race is 400 miles, equating to 643.7 kilometers.

Which driver has the most wins at Texas?

Jimmie Johnson holds the record for most Texas victories, with seven wins at the track.

