close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
NASCAR Results Today: Denny Hamlin’s car catches fire at Texas as Team Penske star takes early win

NASCAR Results Today: Denny Hamlin’s car catches fire at Texas as Team Penske star takes early win

NASCAR Results Today: Denny Hamlin’s car catches fire at Texas as Team Penske star takes early win

NASCAR Results Today: Denny Hamlin’s car catches fire at Texas as Team Penske star takes early win

The first results are in from the NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, with Austin Cindric taking the stage one victory in the Wurth 400.

Cindric was last week’s winner at Talladega and has got off to an excellent start in Sunday’s race, leading the way after what was a largely uneventful 80 laps.

That all changed on lap 75, however, with Denny Hamlin losing power and his No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota catching flames as he crept around the 1.5-mile track.

Naturally, the caution was thrown, with the stage ending behind the pace car as the flames were put out and the car was cleared off the track.

Fortunately, Hamlin was unharmed, with NASCAR announcing that he had been released and given the all clear by the medical center shortly after the incident.

Behind Cindric, Tyler Reddick has looked strong in the No. 45 Toyota, whilst Josh Berry, Kyle Larson and Chris Buescher rounded out the top five at the end of the stage.

Further results to follow...

NASCAR Cup Series: Texas Stage 1 results

Position Driver Car No. Team
1Austin Cindric2Team Penske Ford
2Tyler Reddick4523XI Racing Toyota
3Josh Berry21Wood Brothers Racing Ford
4Kyle Larson5Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
5Chris Buescher17RFK Racing Ford
6Carson Hocevar77Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
7William Byron24Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
8Ty Gibbs54Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
9Michael McDowell71Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
10Erik Jones43Legacy Motor Club Toyota

READ MORE: NASCAR Race Today: Cup Series at Texas start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

How many laps is the NASCAR Texas race?

The NASCAR Texas race requires 267 laps to complete.

What time is the NASCAR Texas race?

The race will be at 3:30 PM ET.

What channel is the 2025 NASCAR Texas race on?

FS1 will broadcast the race with radio coverage from PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Where is the NASCAR Texas race located?

The NASCAR Texas race will be held at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas.

How many miles is the NASCAR Texas race?

The NASCAR Texas race is 400 miles, equating to 643.7 kilometers.

Which driver has the most wins at Texas?

Jimmie Johnson holds the record for most Texas victories, with seven wins at the track.

READ MORE: NASCAR Cup Series team hit with double penalty at Texas

Related

Denny Hamlin Team Penske Joe Gibbs Racing Austin Cindric Talladega Wurth 400
NASCAR champion Kyle Busch celebrates 'Big W' in heartfelt family post
NASCAR Off The Track

NASCAR champion Kyle Busch celebrates 'Big W' in heartfelt family post

  • Today 15:15
Injured NASCAR driver issues Kyle Larson message as Cup Series star turns super sub at Texas
NASCAR Xfinity Series

Injured NASCAR driver issues Kyle Larson message as Cup Series star turns super sub at Texas

  • Today 14:30

Latest News

NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Results Today: Denny Hamlin’s car catches fire at Texas as Team Penske star takes early win

  • 35 minutes ago
Formula 1

F1 chief launches Lewis Hamilton defence, claims he still has his 'magic'

  • 2 uur geleden
NASCAR Off The Track

NASCAR champion Kyle Busch celebrates 'Big W' in heartfelt family post

  • Today 15:15
NASCAR Xfinity Series

Injured NASCAR driver issues Kyle Larson message as Cup Series star turns super sub at Texas

  • Today 14:30
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Race Today: Cup Series at Texas start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • Today 13:35
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Texas starting lineup with any penalties applied

  • Today 13:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x