529-race Cup Series star wants NASCAR return
529-race Cup Series star wants NASCAR return
Former Cup Series star Kasey Kahne has delivered a clear intention to return to NASCAR once again after his Rockingham appearance last month.
The 45-year-old previously retired from racing full-time in the sport in 2018 due to health complications, capping off his Cup Series career with Leavine Family Racing.
Last month however, Kahne made his NASCAR return at Rockingham Speedway, competing in the Xfinity Series and finishing 14th despite admitting prior to his appearance that he had victory on his mind.
Kahne reveals NASCAR return dream
With the competitive spirit still deeply ingrained in the 529-race Cup Series driver, he has now revealed the competitive appearance in April 'sparked something' in him, triggering his dream of returning to the track in the near future.
Kahne, who drove the pace car prior to the start of the Wurth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway this weekend, revealed how much he enjoyed making an appearance at Rockingham, with a return to another Xfinity race on his mind.
"Rockingham just sparked something," said Kahne.
"The longer I’ve been out of the sport, the more interest I’ve had in feeling the car again and having those feelings I did for so many years driving and working with the teams.
"Once Rockingham went on the schedule, it’s an open weekend in High Limit Racing on the sprint car side, and it just made sense to try to put something together and do the (North Carolina Education Lottery 250)."
READ MORE: NASCAR Cup Series team hit with double penalty at Texas
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Norris sends warning over latest Max Verstappen incident
- 24 minutes ago
529-race Cup Series star wants NASCAR return
- 1 uur geleden
F1 race winner Jochen Mass dies after short health battle
- 2 uur geleden
Denny Hamlin says NASCAR rival Kyle Busch 'still as good' as he was a decade ago
- Today 15:00
Ross Chastain demoted after Texas race despite second place finish
- Today 14:00
'I'm over it' - NASCAR driver questions why he's racing after frustrating Texas race
- Today 13:00
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
- GP ITALY 16 - 18 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul