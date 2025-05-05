529-race Cup Series star wants NASCAR return

Former Cup Series star Kasey Kahne has delivered a clear intention to return to NASCAR once again after his Rockingham appearance last month.

The 45-year-old previously retired from racing full-time in the sport in 2018 due to health complications, capping off his Cup Series career with Leavine Family Racing.

Last month however, Kahne made his NASCAR return at Rockingham Speedway, competing in the Xfinity Series and finishing 14th despite admitting prior to his appearance that he had victory on his mind.

Kahne reveals NASCAR return dream

With the competitive spirit still deeply ingrained in the 529-race Cup Series driver, he has now revealed the competitive appearance in April 'sparked something' in him, triggering his dream of returning to the track in the near future.

Kahne, who drove the pace car prior to the start of the Wurth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway this weekend, revealed how much he enjoyed making an appearance at Rockingham, with a return to another Xfinity race on his mind.

"Rockingham just sparked something," said Kahne.

"The longer I’ve been out of the sport, the more interest I’ve had in feeling the car again and having those feelings I did for so many years driving and working with the teams.

"Once Rockingham went on the schedule, it’s an open weekend in High Limit Racing on the sprint car side, and it just made sense to try to put something together and do the (North Carolina Education Lottery 250)."

