Kyle Busch aiming to replicate NASCAR rival's success after important milestone
Kyle Busch aiming to replicate NASCAR rival's success after important milestone
Two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has admitted that he wants to emulate NASCAR rival Denny Hamlin by winning races into his 40s.
Busch turned 40 years old on May 2 and has been asked in several interviews about his NASCAR career past and present after hitting the milestone.
Reflecting on his time in the sport, Busch says he takes a lot from 'the good old days', but was clear that he wants to win races beyond 40, pointing to Hamlin as an example of such success.
“You kind of see some of that stuff and you think back to the good old days, and certainly take a lot from those days,” he said to Bob Pockrass.
“I tried as much as I could in those times to be able to hold those days together and carry the dream team as long as I could, but it just wasn’t meant to be.
“Here we are today, kind of reminiscing on that. Wanting to get back to the ways of being competitive and up front, and winning races.
“Denny has done a great job. He’s 43-44, he’s still winning races, winning them at more than one clip a year, so that’s admirable and something that I wanna do.”
Can Busch return to his winning ways in NASCAR?
Busch’s last Cup Series win was at World Wide Technology Raceway in 2023, and his Richard Childress Racing team has failed to aid him to a 64th career win since.
The 40-year-old’s best finish of the year so far was P5 at COTA, a result that has been tricky to replicate, prompting RCR’s Vice President of Competition Keith Rodden to issue a statement on their performance.
Rodden stated that Busch and Austin Dillon needed to be in the top five regularly, so that the team can learn what they need to do to improve and fight for wins.
Busch finished P27 last time out at Talladega, where he was involved in a Stage 1 wreck with Brad Keselowski and Ryan Blaney, and was later handed a penalty for exiting pit road too fast.
The wait for a win went on at Texas on Sunday, too, with Busch involved in multiple wrecks during the race.
READ MORE: NASCAR Cup Series team hit with double penalty at Texas
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
FIA confirm Red Bull PROTEST verdict at Miami Grand Prix
- 28 minutes ago
NASCAR officials kept busy at Texas as huge number of in-race penalties confirmed
- 1 uur geleden
Kyle Busch aiming to replicate NASCAR rival's success after important milestone
- 2 uur geleden
NASCAR Results Today: Logano battles Team Penske team-mate as dramatic Texas race goes to overtime
- 2 uur geleden
Denny Hamlin issues NASCAR 'arms race' warning
- 3 uur geleden
F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen thrashed as stars forced to retire at Miami Grand Prix
- Today 00:00
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
- GP ITALY 16 - 18 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul