'I'm over it' - NASCAR driver questions why he's racing after frustrating Texas race

NASCAR driver Frankie Muniz has questioned why he is racing after a run of bad luck for the actor-turned-racer.

Muniz, who is widely recognised for his role as the star of hit sitcom Malcolm in the Middle, achieved the dream of a lifetime by signing up for his first full-time NASCAR seat in 2025.

The 39-year-old is currently racing in his first season of the NASCAR Truck Series with Reaume Brothers Racing after previously competing on occasion for Joey Gase Motorsports in the Xfinity Series.

Despite finally making it as a professional racing driver, Muniz's results so far this year have been disappointing, with his troubles intensifying during the weekend's NASCAR Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway .

Malcolm in the Middle star loses hope after Texas DNF

The Reaume Brothers Racing driver blew his front-right tire, causing his No. 33 car to head into the outside wall, resulting in his fourth DNF of the season.

The actor and NASCAR star admitted to struggling with his poor form having not finished in the top 10 since the opening weekend at Daytona, with his struggles only made worse by a flurry of social media backlash after an on-track incident.

Muniz's Reaume Brothers Racing Ford F-150 was running in the top 15 prior to his unexpected tire failure, but as soon as his front right blew, the racer took to team radio, exclaiming: "Dammit! How do I have this luck, man? I'm so tired of it!"

Reflecting on his career choice after the race, Muniz told Athlon Sports: "I think it's hard because obviously I'm emotional and I want to tell how I feel, but I don't think anyone from the outside would truly understand what it feels like to have the constant punches down, you know what I mean?"

"I consider myself lucky to have the opportunity to do it, but at the same time, I feel like, you know, honestly, why am I here? Honestly, that's the truth.

"I just don't know why I'm risking my safety and my family and all the other things that I'm turning down to be here, and for what? To crash at 190 miles an hour."

