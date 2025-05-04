NASCAR champion Kyle Busch celebrates 'Big W' after son's impressive late overtake

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch celebrated a 'Big W' on Saturday night following his son Brexton's first A-Class success.

Brexton is just nine years old but looks to have a very promising future ahead of him, with Kyle Busch often celebrating his son's success and sharing his racing journey on social media.

In January, Busch admitted he was a 'proud dad' after Brexton's Junior Sprint Division win at the Tulsa Shootout and more recently, the two even competed in the same race.

Now, Busch has issued another social media message after another victory for Brexton, with a video of an impressive late overtake also shared.

"ATTA BOY!!! Textbook crossover coming to the checkered! First win in one of the big micro classes!! Big W tonight!!" Busch wrote on X.

ATTA BOY!!! Textbook crossover coming to the checkered! First win in one of the big micro classes!! Big W tonight!!🙌🏻💪🏻 https://t.co/rnUFX5hbC3 — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) May 4, 2025

Kyle Busch's plans for Brexton

Speaking on the Door Bumper Clear podcast recently, Busch was quizzed on his vision for his son's racing journey.

“To me, I look at Kyle, tiny Kyle Larson,” Busch explained. “I would say he’s obviously one of the top talents right now in our space and in the dirt world as well too. He can get in anything, anytime, and go fast.

"And so I feel like the dirt world and having that expertise and feeling comfortable crooked and being sideways and not having the grip has helped him a lot over the years, and just being able to carry cars further than they were probably worth.”

Continuing further on his son Brexton's journey, Busch also revealed that as well as dirt racing, other series and surfaces are a part of the plan.

“Then obviously the pavement side as well too,” the two-time champion added. "Just kind of get that craft as well, of being on the pavement.

"So like Bandolero legends cars being on the pavement, the junior sprints, the micros, and maybe midgets one day of being on the dirt world.

"I don't know that he needs to go sprint car racing, although he says he wants to, Mum definitely doesn't want to go that path, but I think he should get some races in some of that stuff a little bit later on down the road, but then obviously super late models will be coming up soon too.

"So I like both worlds. Just don't stay in anything too long and build bad habits."

