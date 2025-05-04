Injured NASCAR driver issues Kyle Larson message as Cup Series star turns super sub at Texas

Injured NASCAR driver Connor Zilisch sent a short message Kyle Larson's way on Saturday after the 2021 Cup Series champion turned super sub.

Zilisch was forced to sit out this weekend's Xfinity Series action at Texas Motor Speedway after sustaining injuries in a wreck at Talladega last time out, with Larson stepping into his No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet as a late replacement.

Impressively, Larson went on to win the race on Saturday night, charging from seventh on a lap 194 restart to take the victory after two overtimes.

Post-race, Zilisch took to social media to congratulate Larson, whilst also stating he is next.

"Proud of my team and Kyle Larson," Zilisch wrote. "My turn next."

Proud of my team and @KyleLarsonRacin. My turn next😆 https://t.co/qK9r0kdtra — Connor Zilisch (@ConnorZilisch) May 3, 2025

Kyle Larson on Xfinity Series win at Texas

The win at Texas marks Larson's second Xfinity Series victory in 2025 following his previous success at Bristol, and is his fourth overall NASCAR victory this year after Cup wins at Homestead and Bristol.

Speaking after the race, survival was the key word from the Hendrick Motorsports star.

“It was a lot of survival, I felt like in that race,” Larson told NASCAR.com

“I got in some wrecks, the balance we had to work on quite a bit. So, it was fun. I felt like if I could ever get the lead, I could stretch it out, but I couldn’t get by Justin [Allgaier]. He was running where I needed to be.

“Thanks to JRM for letting me come run this thing here today. Obviously, I wish Connor was in the car, but it means a lot that they thought of me to call up to run this thing.”

