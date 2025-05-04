NASCAR Race Today: Cup Series at Texas start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series hits Texas Motor Speedway today, Sunday, May 4, for the Wurth 400.
The race marks round 11 of the 2025 season, with the 1.5-mile asphalt oval in Fort Worth set to see 267 laps of action, broken up into three stages of 80 laps, 85 laps, and 102 laps.
Last time out at Talladega, Team Penske driver Austin Cindric ran out the winner, edging the likes of Ryan Preece and Kyle Larson to the finish line.
There was drama post-race, however, with Preece and Cindric's team-mate Joey Logano both disqualified after their respective cars failed post-race inspection.
Heading into this weekend, William Byron continues to lead the way in the Cup Series standings, followed by Kyle Larson (2nd) and Denny Hamlin (3rd).
Chase Elliott (4th) and Christopher Bell (5th) round out the current top five. Meanwhile, Tyler Reddick (6th), Bubba Wallace (7th), Ryan Blaney (8th), Alex Bowman (9th) and Ross Chastain (10th) all sit inside the current top 10.
It will certainly be interesting to see how today's race shakes things up, and we can't wait to watch the action unfold live!
NASCAR Cup Series: Texas start times
The 267-lap NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway is set to start today (Sunday, May 4, 2025) at 3:30 pm ET.
Here are the start times converted to your city and time zone:
|City (Time Zone)
|Session start time (+30 mins)
|New York, NY (ET)
|3:30 PM
|Charlotte, NC (ET)
|3:30 PM
|Columbia, SC (ET)
|3:30 PM
|Charleston, WV (ET)
|3:30 PM
|Augusta, ME (ET)
|3:30 PM
|Chicago, IL (CT)
|2:30 PM
|Pierre, SD (CT)
|2:30 PM
|Nashville, TN (CT)
|2:30 PM
|Des Moines, IA (CT)
|2:30 PM
|Montgomery, AL (CT)
|2:30 PM
|Mexico City, MX (CT)
|2:30 PM
|Phoenix, AZ (MT)
|1:30 PM
|Denver, CO (MT)
|1:30 PM
|Salt Lake City, UT (MT)
|1:30 PM
|Albuquerque, NM (MT)
|1:30 PM
|El Paso, TX (MT)
|1:30 PM
|Los Angeles, CA (PT)
|12:30 PM
|Las Vegas, NV (PT)
|12:30 PM
|Seattle, WA (PT)
|12:30 PM
|Portland, OR (PT)
|12:30 PM
|San Francisco, CA (PT)
|12:30 PM
|Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT)
|4:30 PM
|London, GB (BST)
|8:30 PM
|Madrid, ES (CEST)
|9:30 PM
|Sydney, AU (AEST)
|5:30 AM (Monday)
|Perth, AU (AWST)
|3:30 AM (Monday)
|Adelaide, AU (ACST)
|5:00 AM (Monday)
How to watch NASCAR on TV today
Today's NASCAR Cup Series action from Texas Motor Speedway will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1. Radio coverage is also available throughout the race on PRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the Cup Series action in your country.
|Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United States
|FOX
|United Kingdom
|Viaplay Group
|Australia
|Fox Sports Australia
|Spain
|DAZN
|France
|Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono)
|Germany
|More Than Sports, Sport1
|Belgium
|Ziggo Sport
|Brazil
|Bandriantes
|Canada
|TSN, RDS
|MENA
|Abu Dhabi Media
|Netherlands
|Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global)
|Italy
|Mola TV
|Portugal
|Sport TV
|Singapore
|Mola TV
|Japan
|Gaora
|China
|Huya, Bilibili
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Hungary
|Network4
|Turkey
|Saran Media International
Change your timezone:
