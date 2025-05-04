NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Texas starting lineup with any penalties applied

Following NASCAR qualifying on Saturday, the starting lineup for the Wurth 400 is set, with Carson Hocevar set to start on pole position.

The Spire Motorsports driver set the fastest lap time of 28.175 seconds in Saturday's session, just edging the likes of William Byron and Austin Cindric to take his first pole in the Cup Series.

Byron and Cindric start second and third, respectively, at Texas on Sunday, whilst Kyle Larson, fresh off an Xfinity Series victory on Saturday night, will start fourth.

Michael McDowell rounds out the top five in today's starting lineup, with Ty Gibbs, Josh Berry, Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace and AJ Allmendinger all starting inside the top 10.

Let's take a look at the full starting lineup for today's race, with some big names set to start far down in the order.

NASCAR Texas starting lineup

After qualifying on Saturday afternoon, here is the starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, also known as the Wurth 400.

Position Driver Car No. Team 1 Carson Hocevar 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 2 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 3 Austin Cindric 2 Team Penske Ford 4 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 5 Michael McDowell 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 6 Ty Gibbs 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 7 Josh Berry 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 8 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 9 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing Toyota 10 AJ Allmendinger 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 11 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 12 Chris Buescher 17 RFK Racing Ford 13 Zane Smith 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 14 Erik Jones 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 15 Justin Haley 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 16 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 17 Tyler Reddick 45 23XI Racing Toyota 18 Noah Gragson 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 19 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 20 Cole Custer 41 Haas Factory Team Ford 21 Riley Herbst 35 23XI Racing Toyota 22 Chase Briscoe 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 23 Ty Dillon 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 24 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske Ford 25 Daniel Suarez 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 26 Kyle Busch 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 27 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske Ford 28 John Hunter Nemechek 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 29 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 30 Brad Keselowski 6 RFK Racing Ford 31 Ross Chastain 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 32 Todd Gilliland 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 33 Ryan Preece 60 RFK Racing Ford 34 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 35 Jesse Love 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet 36 Cody Ware 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford 37 Shane Van Gisbergen 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 38 Chad Finchum 66 Garage 66 Ford

