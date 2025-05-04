close global

NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Texas starting lineup with any penalties applied

Following NASCAR qualifying on Saturday, the starting lineup for the Wurth 400 is set, with Carson Hocevar set to start on pole position.

The Spire Motorsports driver set the fastest lap time of 28.175 seconds in Saturday's session, just edging the likes of William Byron and Austin Cindric to take his first pole in the Cup Series.

Byron and Cindric start second and third, respectively, at Texas on Sunday, whilst Kyle Larson, fresh off an Xfinity Series victory on Saturday night, will start fourth.

Michael McDowell rounds out the top five in today's starting lineup, with Ty Gibbs, Josh Berry, Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace and AJ Allmendinger all starting inside the top 10.

Let's take a look at the full starting lineup for today's race, with some big names set to start far down in the order.

NASCAR Texas starting lineup

After qualifying on Saturday afternoon, here is the starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, also known as the Wurth 400.

Position Driver Car No. Team
1Carson Hocevar77Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
2William Byron24Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3Austin Cindric2Team Penske Ford
4Kyle Larson5Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
5Michael McDowell71Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
6Ty Gibbs54Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
7Josh Berry21Wood Brothers Racing Ford
8Denny Hamlin11Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
9Bubba Wallace2323XI Racing Toyota
10AJ Allmendinger16Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
11Alex Bowman48Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
12Chris Buescher17RFK Racing Ford
13Zane Smith38Front Row Motorsports Ford
14Erik Jones43Legacy Motor Club Toyota
15Justin Haley7Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
16Christopher Bell20Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
17Tyler Reddick4523XI Racing Toyota
18Noah Gragson4Front Row Motorsports Ford
19Austin Dillon3Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
20Cole Custer41Haas Factory Team Ford
21Riley Herbst3523XI Racing Toyota
22Chase Briscoe19Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
23Ty Dillon10Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
24Ryan Blaney12Team Penske Ford
25Daniel Suarez99Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
26Kyle Busch8Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
27Joey Logano22Team Penske Ford
28John Hunter Nemechek42Legacy Motor Club Toyota
29Chase Elliott9Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
30Brad Keselowski6RFK Racing Ford
31Ross Chastain1Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
32Todd Gilliland34Front Row Motorsports Ford
33Ryan Preece60RFK Racing Ford
34Ricky Stenhouse Jr47Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
35Jesse Love62Beard Motorsports Chevrolet
36Cody Ware51Rick Ware Racing Ford
37Shane Van Gisbergen88Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
38Chad Finchum66Garage 66 Ford

