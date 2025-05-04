NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Texas starting lineup with any penalties applied
Following NASCAR qualifying on Saturday, the starting lineup for the Wurth 400 is set, with Carson Hocevar set to start on pole position.
The Spire Motorsports driver set the fastest lap time of 28.175 seconds in Saturday's session, just edging the likes of William Byron and Austin Cindric to take his first pole in the Cup Series.
Byron and Cindric start second and third, respectively, at Texas on Sunday, whilst Kyle Larson, fresh off an Xfinity Series victory on Saturday night, will start fourth.
Michael McDowell rounds out the top five in today's starting lineup, with Ty Gibbs, Josh Berry, Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace and AJ Allmendinger all starting inside the top 10.
Let's take a look at the full starting lineup for today's race, with some big names set to start far down in the order.
NASCAR Texas starting lineup
|Position
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|1
|Carson Hocevar
|77
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|2
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|3
|Austin Cindric
|2
|Team Penske Ford
|4
|Kyle Larson
|5
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|5
|Michael McDowell
|71
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|6
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|7
|Josh Berry
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing Ford
|8
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|9
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23XI Racing Toyota
|10
|AJ Allmendinger
|16
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|11
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|12
|Chris Buescher
|17
|RFK Racing Ford
|13
|Zane Smith
|38
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|14
|Erik Jones
|43
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|15
|Justin Haley
|7
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|16
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|17
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|23XI Racing Toyota
|18
|Noah Gragson
|4
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|19
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|20
|Cole Custer
|41
|Haas Factory Team Ford
|21
|Riley Herbst
|35
|23XI Racing Toyota
|22
|Chase Briscoe
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|23
|Ty Dillon
|10
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|24
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske Ford
|25
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|26
|Kyle Busch
|8
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|27
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske Ford
|28
|John Hunter Nemechek
|42
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|29
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|30
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|RFK Racing Ford
|31
|Ross Chastain
|1
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|32
|Todd Gilliland
|34
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|33
|Ryan Preece
|60
|RFK Racing Ford
|34
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|47
|Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
|35
|Jesse Love
|62
|Beard Motorsports Chevrolet
|36
|Cody Ware
|51
|Rick Ware Racing Ford
|37
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|88
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|38
|Chad Finchum
|66
|Garage 66 Ford
READ MORE: NASCAR Cup Series team hit with double penalty at Texas
