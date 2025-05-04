NASCAR display illegal car parts at Texas following disqualifications at Talladega

NASCAR has put the illegal car parts of Joey Logano and Ryan Preece on display at Texas Motor Speedway this weekend following their respective disqualifications at Talladega.

Reigning Cup Series champion Logano finished 5th on the road in last weekend's race, with Preece having achieved 2nd. However, post-race, both results were taken away, with NASCAR confirming that the No. 22 and No. 60 Fords had been disqualified after failing post-race inspections.

As per NASCAR's official statement, officials found technical violations in both cars' rear spoilers.

In Logano's case, specifically, officials found the No. 22 to be in violation of Section 14.5.8.E, which covers spoiler braces used at superspeedway races, and Section 14.1.P under General Vehicle Assembly.

In Preece's case, it was discovered by officials post-race that he had 'unapproved shims in the rear spoiler area'.

NASCAR chief details Logano and Preece disqualifications

In Texas, NASCAR Cup Series managing director Brad Moran offered a detailed explanation for both drivers' disqualifications with the actual car parts in question on display.

On Logano, Moran said: “First of all, all fasteners need to be fastened and secure at all times during an event. So obviously, that’s one problem.

"And the second problem is that, like I just mentioned, all the parts that are in this assembly, which is the brace, the bolts, the lock nuts, the washers, must be maintained. And obviously, one was missing.

“We don’t go out the intent, but we all know superspeedways, we pay a lot of attention to spoiler area deflections. There’s a lot of work that goes into it by the teams, you know, they may have innocently left the nut loose. We don’t know that, we don’t take that into consideration.”

Elsewhere, on Preece's disqualification, Moran continued: “They’re allowed two shims maximum at a superspeedway that must go the entire distance; the maximum they can be is 50 (thousands), which these are OK,”

“Where the problem comes in is that there was a third (shim). Pretty cut and dry, black and white.

“Unfortunate. The 60 had a great race, same with the 22, but we have to do our job to keep parity in the field. Everybody knows the rules. You know, this is our job to find things like this, clean it up.”

Neither Team Penske nor Richard Childress Racing appealed their Talladega disqualifications.

