NASCAR champion Ryan Blaney confirms he is now an owner of historic race track
2022 NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney has revealed he has joined the ownership team at Sharon Speedway.
The track was first opened in 1929 and is one of the oldest continuously running weekly dirt tracks in the United States, even hosting NASCAR competition in 1954, including a 200-lap race won by Lee Petty.
The official website lists the likes of Rusty Wallace, Tom Sneva, Tony Stewart, Lee Petty, Kyle Larson, and Christopher Bell among other NASCAR drivers to have competed at the track in one competition or another.
The Blaney family also has a history at Sharon Speedway, with Ryan's dad and former NASCAR driver Dave Blaney also having been part of the current ownership team since 2002.
Now, the Team Penske star has kept the family tradition going, announcing the news in an official statement on social media.
Ryan Blaney joins Sharon Speedway ownership team
In the above statement, Blaney said: "Excited to be joining Sharon Speedway and my dad as a partial owner."
"This track has meant a lot to our family throughout the years.
"Looking forward to keeping the legacy in racing going."
Excited to be joining Sharon Speedway and my dad as a partial owner. This track has meant a lot to our family throughout the years. Looking forward to keeping the legacy in racing going. pic.twitter.com/zWUqkxolNl— Ryan Blaney (@Blaney) May 3, 2025
Blaney made the announcement during this weekend's Cup Series action at Texas Motor Speedway, with the Wurth 400 set to take place on Sunday.
The Team Penske driver could only put his No. 12 Ford in 24th place, however, and is facing a busy race in terms of overtaking on Sunday if he wants to achieve a strong result.
