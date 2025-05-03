NASCAR champion Kyle Busch makes honest admission on being BOOED at Cup races
Two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has reflected on being booed during his early days in the sport.
Busch turned 40 years old on Friday, and to celebrate the occasion, NASCAR produced a fascinating piece looking back on various parts of his career.
In it, Busch was as honest as ever, admitting that he did not always handle things as well as he could have when facing turbulent times in his early days.
"I was mightily booed right out of the gate," Busch admitted, via NASCAR.com.
"I was just a young kid, 18 years old, and maybe hadn't really paid my dues of being with lesser teams and working my way into the bigger, better teams.
"I just started right out of the gate with Hendrick Motorsports, and so was obviously brought into the fold of the Jimmie Johnson and Jeff Gordon era, in which you better win, especially if you're in a Hendrick car."
Busch concluded: "Didn't quite do things the best of ways along those earlier days [or] handle certain situations in the best of light."
Kyle Busch's 2025 season so far
Despite the early turbulence in his career, Busch has gone on to have a fantastic Cup Series career, with 63 race victories in NASCAR's top series, as well as two championships.
Busch is currently on a lengthy win drought, however, having last tasted victory way back in 2023, with a mixed start made to this season at Richard Childress Racing.
Indeed, the No. 8's best finish so far in 2025 came at COTA, where he was in contention for the win until the very last laps, whilst Busch has also achieved top 10 finishes at Atlanta (7th), Phoenix (8th) and Darlington (10th).
On the flip side, Busch has also finished 34th, 33rd, and 27th at Daytona, Las Vegas and Talladega last time out.
Busch could only qualify 26th in Saturday's Cup Series qualifying at Texas, too, meaning his win drought is likely to continue this weekend, barring a remarkable turnaround.
