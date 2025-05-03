NASCAR driver set to miss race with wreck-sustained injuries offers return update

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Connor Zilisch has offered an update on his wreck-sustained injuries and when he could return to racing action.

Zilisch was involved in a last-lap incident at Talladega Superspeedway last weekend, and, on the advice of doctors and his team, is sitting out this weekend at Texas to give his body time to heal.

Two-time Cup Series star Kyle Larson has stepped into his No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet as a result, but Zilisch is hoping that he will only be required to do so for this weekend.

As per Bob Pockrass, Zilisch is hoping to return to action at Charlotte in a fortnight, where he is scheduled to run in both the Xfinity and Cup that weekend.

Connor Zilisch injury update

Speaking at this weekend's event in Texas, Zilisch offered an update on how he is currently feeling.

“Yeah, I feel okay,” Zilisch explained. “A lot of what I’m doing is not up to me.

"I listen to all the doctors around me and all the people around me who have a lot more, not only racing experience, but life experience. I’ve got a lot ahead of me, and to rush back into something after a crash like that would be silly.

“So, yeah, we’re just taking our time with the recovery process, taking it one day at a time, and I’m feeling better every day.”

Zilisch continued, explaining that whilst he wasn't sure what he was allowed to say about his current condition, he cleared his X-rays at the track and that he doesn't have anything that will keep him out for 'months'.

“I don’t know what I’m allowed to say,” Zilisch continued. “I cleared all my X-rays at the track, and there was nothing obvious, so everything is very minor I’ll say that.

“I don’t know what I’m allowed to say to the extent of what my injuries are, so I’ll probably just plead the fifth and not get myself in trouble.

“There’s no crazy big injury that’s going to hold me for months, it’s going to be day by day.”

