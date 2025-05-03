NASCAR Truck Series results: Kyle Busch record BROKEN as Corey Heim wins at Texas

Another weekend of NASCAR Truck Series racing is in the books following the Speedycash.com 250, with Corey Heim taking the victory at Texas Motor Speedway.

Heim edged rival Daniel Hemric to cross the finish line after 167 laps and 250.5 miles of action, collecting his third victory of 2025 in doing so.

“I wasn’t going to let that one get away from me,” said Heim post-race. "I’ve given up too many this year so far.

“I’m just overwhelmed, so many restarts there at the end, and guys were taking me three-wide.

“I wasn’t going to let them take it from me… They tried to take me three-wide into 1, and I drove until I couldn’t any more.”

As well as the victory being his third of the season, it was also Heim's 14th in his Truck Series career, and, at just 22 years old, he becomes the youngest driver to ever reach that number, beating a record previously held by two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch.

Heim continues to lead the way in the Truck Series standings following his win, with Chandler Smith remaining in second and 46 points behind.

With his second place, Hemric, meanwhile, moved up to third in the rankings, with Tyler Ankrum and Ty Majeski rounding out the current top five.

NASCAR Truck Series Texas results

Here are the full results from the Speedycash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race?

Pos Driver Car No. Team 1 Corey Heim 11 Safelite/Foster Love Toyota 2 Daniel Hemric 23 NAPA 100th Anniversary Chevrolet 3 Rajah Caruth 7 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet 4 Tyler Ankrum 16 LIUNA! Chevrolet 5 Tanner Gray 15 Place of Hope Toyota 6 Ben Rhodes 99 Zimmerer Kubota Ford 7 Matt Crafton 88 Planters/Menards Ford 8 Bayley Currey 44 TXAP&M Machinery Chevrolet 9 Dawson Sutton 20 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet 10 Ty Majeski 98 Soda Sense/CURB Records Ford 11 Jack Wood 1 Adaptive One Calipers Chevrolet 12 Stefan Parsons 00 Trophy Tractor Chevrolet 13 Nick Sanchez 16 Gainbridge Chevrolet 14 Nathan Byrd 18 Champion Health Chevrolet 15 Spencer Boyd 76 Tothault Chevrolet 16 Chandler Smith 99 Speedy Cash Ford 17 Carson Hocevar 7 Chili’s Ride the Dene Chevrolet 18 Josh Reaume 22 Aerial Titans Ford 19 Cody Dennison 21 TIMCAST Ford 20 Matt Mills 42 J.F. Electric/Utilitra Chevrolet 21 Jake Garcia 35 Quanta Services Ford 22 Connor Mosack 2 Friends of Jaclyn Foundation Chevrolet 23 Grant Enfinger 5 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet 24 Armani Williams 60 Remnant Toyota 25 Frankie Muniz 3 More Core Ford 26 Toni Breidinger 1 Raising Cane’s Toyota 27 Luke Rehias 66 Soda Sense Ford 28 Layne Riggs 34 Aaron’s Rent to Own Ford 29 Andres Perez De Lara 17 Rev Racing Chevrolet 30 Brandon Jones 15 Armdio Toyota 31 Giovanni Ruggiero 17 JBL Toyota 32 Kaden Honeycutt 45 DDS Chevrolet

