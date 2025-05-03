NASCAR Truck Series results: Kyle Busch record BROKEN as Corey Heim wins at Texas
Another weekend of NASCAR Truck Series racing is in the books following the Speedycash.com 250, with Corey Heim taking the victory at Texas Motor Speedway.
Heim edged rival Daniel Hemric to cross the finish line after 167 laps and 250.5 miles of action, collecting his third victory of 2025 in doing so.
“I wasn’t going to let that one get away from me,” said Heim post-race. "I’ve given up too many this year so far.
“I’m just overwhelmed, so many restarts there at the end, and guys were taking me three-wide.
“I wasn’t going to let them take it from me… They tried to take me three-wide into 1, and I drove until I couldn’t any more.”
As well as the victory being his third of the season, it was also Heim's 14th in his Truck Series career, and, at just 22 years old, he becomes the youngest driver to ever reach that number, beating a record previously held by two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch.
Heim continues to lead the way in the Truck Series standings following his win, with Chandler Smith remaining in second and 46 points behind.
With his second place, Hemric, meanwhile, moved up to third in the rankings, with Tyler Ankrum and Ty Majeski rounding out the current top five.
NASCAR Truck Series Texas results
Here are the full results from the Speedycash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway.
Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race?
|Pos
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|1
|Corey Heim
|11
|Safelite/Foster Love Toyota
|2
|Daniel Hemric
|23
|NAPA 100th Anniversary Chevrolet
|3
|Rajah Caruth
|7
|HendrickCars.com Chevrolet
|4
|Tyler Ankrum
|16
|LIUNA! Chevrolet
|5
|Tanner Gray
|15
|Place of Hope Toyota
|6
|Ben Rhodes
|99
|Zimmerer Kubota Ford
|7
|Matt Crafton
|88
|Planters/Menards Ford
|8
|Bayley Currey
|44
|TXAP&M Machinery Chevrolet
|9
|Dawson Sutton
|20
|Rackley Roofing Chevrolet
|10
|Ty Majeski
|98
|Soda Sense/CURB Records Ford
|11
|Jack Wood
|1
|Adaptive One Calipers Chevrolet
|12
|Stefan Parsons
|00
|Trophy Tractor Chevrolet
|13
|Nick Sanchez
|16
|Gainbridge Chevrolet
|14
|Nathan Byrd
|18
|Champion Health Chevrolet
|15
|Spencer Boyd
|76
|Tothault Chevrolet
|16
|Chandler Smith
|99
|Speedy Cash Ford
|17
|Carson Hocevar
|7
|Chili’s Ride the Dene Chevrolet
|18
|Josh Reaume
|22
|Aerial Titans Ford
|19
|Cody Dennison
|21
|TIMCAST Ford
|20
|Matt Mills
|42
|J.F. Electric/Utilitra Chevrolet
|21
|Jake Garcia
|35
|Quanta Services Ford
|22
|Connor Mosack
|2
|Friends of Jaclyn Foundation Chevrolet
|23
|Grant Enfinger
|5
|Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet
|24
|Armani Williams
|60
|Remnant Toyota
|25
|Frankie Muniz
|3
|More Core Ford
|26
|Toni Breidinger
|1
|Raising Cane’s Toyota
|27
|Luke Rehias
|66
|Soda Sense Ford
|28
|Layne Riggs
|34
|Aaron’s Rent to Own Ford
|29
|Andres Perez De Lara
|17
|Rev Racing Chevrolet
|30
|Brandon Jones
|15
|Armdio Toyota
|31
|Giovanni Ruggiero
|17
|JBL Toyota
|32
|Kaden Honeycutt
|45
|DDS Chevrolet
