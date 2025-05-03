close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
NASCAR Truck Series results: Kyle Busch record BROKEN as Corey Heim wins at Texas

NASCAR Truck Series results: Kyle Busch record BROKEN as Corey Heim wins at Texas

NASCAR Truck Series results: Kyle Busch record BROKEN as Corey Heim wins at Texas

NASCAR Truck Series results: Kyle Busch record BROKEN as Corey Heim wins at Texas

Another weekend of NASCAR Truck Series racing is in the books following the Speedycash.com 250, with Corey Heim taking the victory at Texas Motor Speedway.

Heim edged rival Daniel Hemric to cross the finish line after 167 laps and 250.5 miles of action, collecting his third victory of 2025 in doing so.

“I wasn’t going to let that one get away from me,” said Heim post-race. "I’ve given up too many this year so far.

“I’m just overwhelmed, so many restarts there at the end, and guys were taking me three-wide.

“I wasn’t going to let them take it from me… They tried to take me three-wide into 1, and I drove until I couldn’t any more.”

As well as the victory being his third of the season, it was also Heim's 14th in his Truck Series career, and, at just 22 years old, he becomes the youngest driver to ever reach that number, beating a record previously held by two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch.

Heim continues to lead the way in the Truck Series standings following his win, with Chandler Smith remaining in second and 46 points behind.

With his second place, Hemric, meanwhile, moved up to third in the rankings, with Tyler Ankrum and Ty Majeski rounding out the current top five.

READ MORE: NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying Today: Texas 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

NASCAR Truck Series Texas results

Here are the full results from the Speedycash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race?

Pos Driver Car No. Team
1Corey Heim11Safelite/Foster Love Toyota
2Daniel Hemric23NAPA 100th Anniversary Chevrolet
3Rajah Caruth7HendrickCars.com Chevrolet
4Tyler Ankrum16LIUNA! Chevrolet
5Tanner Gray15Place of Hope Toyota
6Ben Rhodes99Zimmerer Kubota Ford
7Matt Crafton88Planters/Menards Ford
8Bayley Currey44TXAP&M Machinery Chevrolet
9Dawson Sutton20Rackley Roofing Chevrolet
10Ty Majeski98Soda Sense/CURB Records Ford
11Jack Wood1Adaptive One Calipers Chevrolet
12Stefan Parsons00Trophy Tractor Chevrolet
13Nick Sanchez16Gainbridge Chevrolet
14Nathan Byrd18Champion Health Chevrolet
15Spencer Boyd76Tothault Chevrolet
16Chandler Smith99Speedy Cash Ford
17Carson Hocevar7Chili’s Ride the Dene Chevrolet
18Josh Reaume22Aerial Titans Ford
19Cody Dennison21TIMCAST Ford
20Matt Mills42J.F. Electric/Utilitra Chevrolet
21Jake Garcia35Quanta Services Ford
22Connor Mosack2Friends of Jaclyn Foundation Chevrolet
23Grant Enfinger5Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet
24Armani Williams60Remnant Toyota
25Frankie Muniz3More Core Ford
26Toni Breidinger1Raising Cane’s Toyota
27Luke Rehias66Soda Sense Ford
28Layne Riggs34Aaron’s Rent to Own Ford
29Andres Perez De Lara17Rev Racing Chevrolet
30Brandon Jones15Armdio Toyota
31Giovanni Ruggiero17JBL Toyota
32Kaden Honeycutt45DDS Chevrolet

READ MORE: Chase Elliott offers career switch verdict as star quizzed on NASCAR retirement

Related

Kyle Busch NASCAR Truck Series Corey Heim Texas Motor Speedway Daniel Hemric Chandler Smith
NASCAR set to take action after huge Cup Series wreck
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR set to take action after huge Cup Series wreck

  • 2 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series team hit with double penalty at Texas
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series team hit with double penalty at Texas

  • 3 uur geleden

Latest News

Miami Grand Prix

F1 Qualifying Today: 2025 Miami Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • 1 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR set to take action after huge Cup Series wreck

  • 2 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series team hit with double penalty at Texas

  • 3 uur geleden
NASCAR Xfinity Series

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Today: Texas 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • Today 12:30
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying Today: Texas 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • Today 12:00
Miami Grand Prix Sprint

F1 Sprint Race Today: 2025 Miami Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • Today 11:30
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x