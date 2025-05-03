NASCAR set to take action after huge Cup Series wreck

When it comes to NASCAR, safety is always at the forefront of the series' mind, and that has been proven once again, with senior figures revealing that decisive action is set to be taken following a huge wreck at Talladega last weekend.

After being given a push by team-mate Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell's car got all out of shape during a restart at Talladega Superspeedway, slamming into the inside wall as a result, and collecting Chris Buescher on the way.

Neither driver sustained serious injury, but their impacts into the wall were significant, with Bell's No. 20 JGR Toyota totally destroyed after colliding with the concrete head-on.

Unfortunately, the drivers had hit the wall at a unique part, too, with it coming out at an angle at that point due to emergency vehicles being stationed in the middle of the field.

It has now been confirmed that changes will be made to that wall for when NASCAR returns to Talladega in the fall.

READ MORE: NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying Today: Texas 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

NASCAR set to take safety action after Christopher Bell wreck

"That wall will be adjusted or essentially corrected before we return in the fall," Amanda Ellis, NASCAR's senior director of racing communications, confirmed on Hauler Talk.

"They are going to take that lip out and actually straighten it out, and kind of straighten the wall that leads into that as well.

"Fix that area, and there is an additional area of the track too that will also be fixed before we return to Talladega."

Elsewhere, Mike Forde, managing director of racing communications at NASCAR, went as far as to describe the wall as a 'wreck magnet'.

"That wall is a wreck magnet," He said. "For some reason, that area has been hit often.

"There is a wall there because there is an access road right behind it where we have emergency vehicles stationed, so if there is a wreck on the backstretch, they can easily get there. So, that's why that wall is there in the first place.

"But right now, it's at a five-degree angle, it might even be a little bit more than that. So, planning that out and making it more of a straight edge should help as far as the significance of these wrecks.

"That's one of those things that we're going to fix over the summer and for October, you'll see a new wall there."

READ MORE: Chase Elliott offers career switch verdict as star quizzed on NASCAR retirement

Related