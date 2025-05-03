NASCAR Cup Series team hit with double penalty at Texas
NASCAR has hit a Cup Series team with two penalties ahead of the action at Texas Motor Speedway this weekend.
Cup Series qualifying is set to take place on Saturday afternoon, but ahead of the session, one team has been punished after their car failed tech.
Rick Ware Racing are the team in question, with Cody Ware's No. 51 Ford failing twice before eventually passing on the third attempt.
Despite passing on their third attempt, however, the No. 51 team have been penalized, with their car chief ejected and the team losing their pit stall selection for Sunday's race, as per FOX Sports.
Elsewhere at Texas, all other entries for this weekend's race passed tech on either their first or second attempt.
What is NASCAR tech?
Every weekend, no matter the race, track, or event, NASCAR requires all Cup Series teams to pass inspection before hitting the circuit.
If a team fails tech on the first instance, it must fix the issue and repeat the process all over again until it passes.
If a car fails once, there is no punishment. However, if you fail twice, punishments are handed out, such as in Ware and the No. 51's case above.
According to NASCAR, the point of inspections is to level the sport's playing field as much as possible.
The website also outlines the five stations of a standard inspection, which are as follows:
Station 1: Car is elevated to visually inspect the nose, under the body and inside.
Stations 2-3: Body is visually inspected using a handheld template to ensure the body conforms to regulations.
Station 4: Optical scanning is used to inspect the chassis and body of car.
Station 5: Holding blocks are removed and final safety inspection is done.
