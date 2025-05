NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Today: Texas 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series hits Texas Motor Speedway today, Saturday, May 3, for the Andy's Frozen Custard 300.

Saturday's race around the 1.5-mile oval marks the 11th points-scoring event of the 2025 season, and is set to see 200 laps, or 300 miles, of exciting racing action.

Last time out at Talladega, Austin Hill ran out as the winner in his No. 21 Chevrolet, prevailing in a three-wide photo finish after a late wreck saw a caution fall after the white flag.

As a result, Hill sits second in the standings heading into today's race, although he is 79 points behind current standings leader Justin Allgaier. Elsewhere, Sam Meyer, Jesse Love, and Carson Kvapil round out the top five.

With qualifying on Friday night canceled due to the weather, Hill will start Saturday's race on pole position. Kyle Larson, meanwhile, in for the injured Connor Zilisch, will start down in 20th.

Let's get into all of the remaining details you need to know ahead of today's action!

NASCAR Xfinity Series Texas race start time

Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, also known as the Andy's Frozen Custard 300, starts today (May 3, 2025) at 2 pm (ET).

You can find the race start time converted to your local city and time zone below.

City (Time Zone) Session Start Time New York, NY (ET) 2 PM Charlotte, NC (ET) 2 PM Columbia, SC (ET) 2 PM Charleston, WV (ET) 2 PM Augusta, ME (ET) 2 PM Chicago, IL (CT) 1 PM Pierre, SD (CT) 1 PM Nashville, TN (CT) 1 PM Des Moines, IA (CT) 1 PM Montgomery, AL (CT) 1 PM Mexico City, MX (CT) 1 PM Phoenix, AZ (MT) 12 PM Denver, CO (MT) 12 PM Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 12 PM Albuquerque, NM (MT) 12 PM El Paso, TX (MT) 12 PM Los Angeles, CA (PT) 11 AM Las Vegas, NV (PT) 11 AM Seattle, WA (PT) 11 AM Portland, OR (PT) 11 AM San Francisco, CA (PT) 11 AM

How to watch NASCAR Xfinity Series on TV

In 2025, every single Xfinity Series race is set to be shown live on TV in the United States on The CW. The CW App will also stream live in-car cameras during races. As per NASCAR, streaming replays will also be available to watch on the CW app the next day.

Therefore, today's Xfinity Series action from Texas Motor Speedway is available to watch on The CW.

Radio coverage of today's Xfinity Series race is also set to broadcast on PRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States The CW Canada Bell Media (CTV, TSN, USA Network and TSN+)

NASCAR Xfinity Series Texas starting lineup

Row Pos Driver Car No. Team 1 1 Austin Hill 21 Bennett Transportation Chevrolet 2 Justin Allgaier 7 Jarrett Logistics Chevrolet 2 3 Jesse Love 22 Samsara Chevrolet 4 Jeb Burton 27 State Water Heaters Chevrolet 3 5 Harrison Burton 25 Dead On Tools Ford 6 Sheldon Creed 00 Road Ranoer Ford 4 7 Sam Mayer 1 Andy's Frozen Custard Ford 8 Matt DiBenedetto 99 ReMa Chevrolet 5 9 Daniel Dye 10 PrProtoAuto Chevrolet 10 Anthony Alfredo 42 Randco Chevrolet 6 11 Blaine Perkins 31 Volti Foods Chevrolet 12 Taylor Gray 54 Operation 300 Toyota 7 13 Carson Kvapil 1 Carolina Carports Chevrolet 14 Nick Sanchez 48 Borchetta Bourbon Chevrolet 8 15 Nick Leitz 07 Priority Tire Chevrolet 16 Dean Thomason 26 Thomson Pipe Group Toyota 9 17 Landon Henneman 10 DWC Chevrolet 18 Brennan Poole 44 Frontline Fire Protection Chevrolet 10 19 Ryan Ellis 11 Ecollapse Claims Consulting Chevrolet 20 Kyle Larson 28 Blues Hog Chevrolet 11 21 Brandon Jones 20 Menards/Miracle-Gro Toyota 22 Sammy Smith 8 Pilot Chevrolet 12 23 Christian Eckes 16 Celsius Chevrolet 24 Josh Bilicki 91 Rita’s Italian Ice Chevrolet 13 25 Jeremy Clements 51 First Pacific Funding Chevrolet 26 Kyle Sieg 28 Sci AOS Ford 14 27 Riley Herbst 19 Monster Energy Toyota 28 Mason Masood 53 Denssi Energy Pouches Ford 15 29 Josh Williams 11 Allow Employer Services Chevrolet 30 Kris Wright 5 First National Bank Corp Chevrolet 16 31 Ryan Sieg 39 Sci AOS Ford 32 Mason Massey 45 Brunt Workwear Chevrolet 17 33 Corey Day 17 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet 34 Parker Retzlaff 4 Noxzema Chevrolet 18 35 William Sawalich 18 Starkev Toyota 36 Katherine Leodore 32 Desnuda Tequila Chevrolet 19 37 Joey Gase 35 Donate Life Texas Chevrolet 38 Garrett Smithley 14 Trophy Tractor Chevrolet

READ MORE: NASCAR team chief admits Kyle Busch was 'second choice' signing

